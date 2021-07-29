checkAd

Infosys to Implement its Cobalt-powered IaaS Solution for Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. in Collaboration with Hitachi Vantara

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
29.07.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE:
INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital
services and consulting, today announced the renewal of its strategic
collaboration with Select Portfolio Servicing Inc (https://apc01.safelinks.prote
ction.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spservicing.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarim
a.singh10%40infosys.com%7C18df735624d543ed36af08d94aa609b7%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8c
cbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637622899248138853%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wL
jAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=cTGaGDBeg1%2B
pNmkV8nJANMovrMliAY%2BkyijkT24teGY%3D&reserved=0) . (SPS) to implement its
Cobalt-powered infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solution in collaboration with
Hitachi Vantara (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F
%2Fwww.hitachivantara.com%2Fen-in%2Fhome.html&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40in
fosys.com%7C18df735624d543ed36af08d94aa609b7%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%
7C0%7C0%7C637622899248148812%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjo
iV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=qZCsHhtVO78zNvYwfLkqGBLh0Xk
4eVikJwiwAKV37P8%3D&reserved=0) . Through this engagement, Infosys will offer
SPS next-generation hybrid cloud, infrastructure services, and application
services for the next five years.

As SPS' strategic partner, Infosys will leverage its Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) portfolio to design, build,
operate, and automate a robust and resilient private cloud infrastructure as a
service with on-demand flexibility and scalability. Furthermore, Infosys intends
to implement hybrid cloud to maximize data centre flexibility underpinned by
enhanced disaster recovery and security posture.

Murali S. Palanganatham, Chief Information Officer at Select Portfolio
Servicing, Inc. stated, "We have forged a strong collaboration with Infosys over
the years, which has enabled us to leverage a repertoire of services &
capabilities encompassing Application development, IT operations, IaaS, SaaS and
Security. By resorting to Infosys' Cobalt solutions and leveraging their
expertise in integrated infrastructure, applications, IT operations and
services, we intend to continuously scale, increase performance, enhance
flexibility of our technology ecosystem, and streamline IT operations, augmented
by automation."

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, Executive Vice-President, Head of Cloud &
Infrastructure Solutions, Infosys, said, "Being future-ready is key to survive
and compete in the current business environment. We are excited to extend our
collaboration with SPS and explore new avenues for leveraging our Cobalt
