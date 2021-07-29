Infosys to Implement its Cobalt-powered IaaS Solution for Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. in Collaboration with Hitachi Vantara

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE:INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digitalservices and consulting, today announced the renewal of its strategiccollaboration with Select Portfolio Servicing Inc (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spservicing.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C18df735624d543ed36af08d94aa609b7%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637622899248138853%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=cTGaGDBeg1%2BpNmkV8nJANMovrMliAY%2BkyijkT24teGY%3D&reserved=0) . (SPS) to implement itsCobalt-powered infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solution in collaboration withHitachi Vantara (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hitachivantara.com%2Fen-in%2Fhome.html&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C18df735624d543ed36af08d94aa609b7%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637622899248148812%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=qZCsHhtVO78zNvYwfLkqGBLh0Xk4eVikJwiwAKV37P8%3D&reserved=0) . Through this engagement, Infosys will offerSPS next-generation hybrid cloud, infrastructure services, and applicationservices for the next five years.As SPS' strategic partner, Infosys will leverage its Cobalt(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) portfolio to design, build,operate, and automate a robust and resilient private cloud infrastructure as aservice with on-demand flexibility and scalability. Furthermore, Infosys intendsto implement hybrid cloud to maximize data centre flexibility underpinned byenhanced disaster recovery and security posture.Murali S. Palanganatham, Chief Information Officer at Select PortfolioServicing, Inc. stated, "We have forged a strong collaboration with Infosys overthe years, which has enabled us to leverage a repertoire of services &capabilities encompassing Application development, IT operations, IaaS, SaaS andSecurity. By resorting to Infosys' Cobalt solutions and leveraging theirexpertise in integrated infrastructure, applications, IT operations andservices, we intend to continuously scale, increase performance, enhanceflexibility of our technology ecosystem, and streamline IT operations, augmentedby automation."Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, Executive Vice-President, Head of Cloud &Infrastructure Solutions, Infosys, said, "Being future-ready is key to surviveand compete in the current business environment. We are excited to extend ourcollaboration with SPS and explore new avenues for leveraging our Cobalt