Veru to Report Fiscal 2021 Third-Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 12th
MIAMI, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer,
today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter on Thursday, August 12, 2021, before the market opens. Veru’s management will host a conference call that
same day at 8 a.m. ET to review the Company’s performance and to answer questions. The call will also be accessible via webcast.
Event Details
Interested parties may access the call by dialing 800-341-1602 from the U.S. or 412-902-6706 from outside the U.S. and asking to be joined into the Veru Inc. call. The call will also be available through a live, listen-only audio broadcast via the Internet at www.verupharma.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary software. A playback of the call will be archived and accessible on the same website for at least three months. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available, beginning the same day at approximately 12 p.m. (noon) ET by dialing 877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, or 412-317-0088 from outside the U.S., passcode 10157539, for one week.
About Veru Inc.
Veru Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Veru’s prostate cancer pipeline includes: sabizabulin, an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity that targets the cytoskeleton which in prostate cancer also disrupts the transport of the androgen receptor. A Phase 3 VERACITY clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of sabizabulin in approximately 245 men for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer is enrolling. VERU-100, a novel, proprietary gonadotropin releasing hormone antagonist peptide long acting 3-month subcutaneous injection formulation for androgen deprivation therapy to treat hormone sensitive advanced prostate cancer, is currently enrolling in a Phase 2 trial, and the Phase 3 clinical trial is planned to initiate in calendar Q4 2021. Veru’s breast cancer pipeline includes: enobosarm, an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets the androgen receptor, a tumor suppressor, to treat AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer without unwanted masculinizing side effects. The enobosarm clinical program is initially focusing on 2 indications: 1) Phase 3 ARTEST clinical trial to evaluate enobosarm monotherapy in a 3rd line metastatic setting in approximately 210 subjects with AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer (≥ 40% AR positivity) who have failed nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor, fulvestrant, and a CDK 4/6 inhibitor which is anticipated to commence calendar Q3 2021; 2) Phase 2b study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of enobosarm and CDK 4/6 inhibitor, abemaciclib, combination compared to estrogen blocking agent (Active Control) for the treatment of AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer (≥ 40% AR positivity) in a 2nd line metastatic setting in approximately 186 patients who have failed 1st line treatment in a metastatic setting with CDK 4/6 inhibitor, palbociclib, in combination with either an aromatase inhibitor or fulvestrant which is expected to commence in calendar 2H 2021. Sabizabulin will also be evaluated in a three arm Phase 2b clinical study planned to initiate in calendar Q3 2021 to evaluate oral daily dosing of sabizabulin monotherapy, TRODELVY monotherapy, and sabizabulin + TRODELVY combination therapy in approximately 216 women with metastatic triple negative breast cancer that have become resistant to at least two systemic chemotherapies including a taxane. Based on positive Phase 2 results on the reduction of mortality, sabizabulin is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome in approximately 300 subjects and is currently enrolling.
0 Kommentare