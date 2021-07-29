checkAd

Perk Labs Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 17, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated July 17, 2020.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with exclusive perks on curated lifestyle products and digital gift cards, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2021.

Overview 
During the second quarter, Perk Hero iterated on its platform with the release of a universal shopping cart, a proprietary payout system and multiple optimizations for users. These upgrades were a top priority for the Company in order to allow customers to shop simultaneously from a variety of brands and retailers on Perk Hero and to improve controls, insights and reporting functionality with respect to merchant payouts. A number of user interface upgrades were made to optimize navigation and checkout functionality.

The Company also hired Michelle Berg as Director of Marketing to help scale customer demand and acquisition as well as lead the Company's branding, messaging and communications strategy. Previously, she was a group lead at Major Tom, an industry leading marketing agency.

"Perk Hero has a unique marketplace with products and gamified digital rewards that appeals to today's shoppers," said Ms. Berg. "I am excited to help build the Perk Hero brand and raise awareness to this new marketplace through data-driven digital marketing campaigns."

The Company continues to prudently manage its working capital with $1.9 million cash on its balance sheet and $2.0 million in marketable securities. This has allowed us to invest more into research and development and accelerate our marketing efforts which we will continue to optimize in the coming quarters.

"We enter the second half of 2021 with a significantly improved and upgraded platform that empowers eCommerce merchants and restaurants with an omnichannel ecosystem that connects their offline business to their digital operations in a simplified way", said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO, Perk Labs. "One of our top priorities now is to grow customer demand for our merchants by providing consumers with a convenient and highly incentivized way to earn cryptocurrency by simply making purchases through our platform. We are also excited with the prospects of new revenue opportunities such as the licensing agreement with Century Services, which we believe provides a model we can replicate in other cities to expand our business across North America."

