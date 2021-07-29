CO2 GRO Inc. is Pleased to Provide a Review of the Cultivate 21 Horticulture Conference and Hemp Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FRA:4021) is pleased to provide a summary of its activities at both the new Hemp Conference on July 9th & 10th and the Horticulture Conference …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. (" GROW ") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FRA:4021) is pleased to provide a summary of its activities at both the new Hemp Conference on July 9th & 10th and the Horticulture Conference from July 11th to 13th. A number of GROW's US sales representatives also joined GROW's management and marketing team at the conferences. Attendance at the two conferences was estimated to be 10,000 horticulture and hemp industry professionals from all 50 states and over 30 countries.

Several growers expressed strong interest in CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology. Interest from members of the US protected agriculture industry included high value flowers, hemp, leafy greens and berry growers. GROW sales personnel are following up with the potential customers to confirm next steps.

Premium hemp to be employed in the production of greenhouse grown smokable flower and CBD extracts require year-round CO 2 enrichment. CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology's ability to deliver a precise targeted CO 2 saturated solution drew strong interest from several premium hemp growers.

An expansion of the sales force to service the US West coast is planned. Attendance at the conference identified several quality candidates. A new partnership to assist with CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems installations on the US East coast was also finalized.

Several OEM supplier meetings were conducted with the intention to obtain better pricing and service for our key components as well as several technology component improvements through incorporating high-tech, low-cost options. These technology improvements will enable CO2 GRO to increase our margins and profitability.

GROW's miniature CO2 Delivery Solutions™ demonstration unit was introduced at both conferences to give growers, students, and suppliers an excellent visual of how our technology works. The demonstration unit also showed attendees how the mist creates a microfilm on the leaf surface with very little moisture, which growers continually cite as a key factor in managing their crops. GROW will be using this demonstration unit at all future in-person shows.

Aaron Archibald, VP Sales and Strategic Alliances stated, "The Cultivate 21 Horticulture Conference and the Hemp Conference were successful business development forums for GROW. Working as a team, we were able to make important product introductions with several growers, potential sales representatives to support our West coast expansion in particular, and possible new suppliers for CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems. Equally importantly we profiled GROW and the many significant benefits of our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology to a potential audience of approximately 10,000 attendees."