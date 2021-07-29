checkAd

Sarama Resources Closes Private Placement

Not for Distribution to a United States Newswire or for Dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") (refer to Sarama news releases dated July 14, 2021 and July 15, 2021).

The Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,042,678 and issued 9,727,037 units (the "Units") of the Company at C$0.21 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.28 until July 28, 2024. The Company issued an aggregate of 9,727,037 common shares and 4,863,517 Warrants.

Sarama's CEO, Andrew Dinning, commented: "We are very pleased with the strong investor support shown from our existing shareholders and welcome a number of new shareholders including three specialised resource funds.

The spread of new investors and rapid take up of this placement further supports our view that Sarama remains one of the best value gold developers in the market.

The funds raised will be used to provide the Company with more flexibility around timing of the planned ASX listing and to commit to work programs notionally scheduled to commence at the start of the next field season in November 2021."

The net proceeds from the Private Placement are intended to be used for working capital and for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Private Placement, Sarama paid finders' fees totalling C$72,000 to arm's length parties in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Private Placement is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") because certain insiders of the Company (the "Insiders") have acquired an aggregate of 796,604 common shares and 398,301 Warrants. The Company was exempt from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders' participation in the Private Placement in reliance of Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. A material change report will be filed in connection with the participation of Insiders in the Private Placement less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Private Placement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and to complete the Private Placement in an expeditious manner. The securities issued under the Private Placement, including any securities issued upon the exercise of the Warrants, are subject to a hold period expiring November 29, 2021.

