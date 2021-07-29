checkAd

Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke Market, says TMR

The growing need for innovative specialty carbon products to open up new avenues in coal-based-needle coke production technology

Needle coke is used in the making of nuclear graphite as well. The growing demand in nuclear sector is likely to support the growth of the needle coke market.

ALBANY, N.Y., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global needle coke market is driven by the growing requirements of the nuclear power sector. Needle coke is used in the making of nuclear graphite, which is utilized in nuclear furnaces. In the foreseeable future, the nuclear sector is projected to be driven by the increase in the number of nuclear projects. Economic growth, population rise, and rapid urbanization are expected to increase energy consumption in the upcoming years. The global needle coke market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031, in terms of value. However, the market has experienced a downturn as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Poor market sentiment has resulted in the decreased demand for products and services, causing production operations at steel plants to halt, thereby leading to a decline in the demand for needle coke. Companies in the market are making use of the plug-and-play technology to produce needle coke to meet consumer demand. Thus, the needle coke market is expected to observe growth opportunities in the nuclear energy sector.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2258

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Growing Demand for Needle Coke in Steel Industry to Develop Graphite Electrodes to Boost Global Market

The steel industry relies heavily on needle coke. It is utilized as a basic material in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes. Graphite electrodes are also utilized in the production of steel. The global needle coke market is also being driven by the rise of the metal business in both developing as well as industrialized nations.

