DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares has successfully sold Cenpa to Accursia Capital

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares has successfully sold Cenpa to Accursia Capital

29.07.2021 / 14:30
Mutares has successfully sold Cenpa to Accursia Capital

Munich, 29 July 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its subsidiary Cenpa to Accursia Capital.

The company was acquired in 2016 from the Sonoco Group and has undergone a transformation program which turned the company profitable as of 2018. Cenpa generates today approx. EUR 30 million in revenues with its ca. 90 employees.

Accursia Capital now wants to build on Cenpa's well-established positioning in the coreboard industry and is considered the best new owner to further and sustainably grow the company.

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.6 billion employing more than 12,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Contact for press requests in France
CLAI
Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64
Dorian Masquelier - dorian.masquelier@clai2.com / +33 07 77 26 24 57

 


