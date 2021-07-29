CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CB Financial Services, Inc. (“CB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGM: CBFV), the holding company of Community Bank (the “Bank”) and Exchange Underwriters, Inc. (“EU”), a wholly-owned insurance subsidiary of the Bank, today announced its second quarter and year-to-date 2021 financial results.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) $ (223) $ 2,845 $ 3,079 $ (17,395) $ 2,903 $ 2,622 $ 3,676

Excluding Non-Recurring Items (Non-GAAP) (1) 3,440 (353) 40 19,337 (408) 3,087 (76)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 3,217 $ 2,492 $ 3,119 $ 1,942 $ 2,495 $ 5,709 $ 3,600

(Loss) Earnings per Common Share - Diluted (GAAP) $ (0.04) $ 0.52 $ 0.57 $ (3.22) $ 0.54 $ 0.48 $ 0.68

Adjusted Earnings per Common Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.59 $ 0.46 $ 0.58 $ 0.36 $ 0.46 $ 1.05 $ 0.66

(1) Refer to Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and reconciliation of net (loss) income and adjusted earnings per common share - diluted in this Press Release.

2021 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

(Comparisons to three months ended June 30, 2020)

Net loss was $223,000, compared to net income of $2.9 million, largely due to the write-down of fixed assets and intangible assets impairment ($3.4 million including tax effect) relating to the Bank’s previously announced branch optimization initiatives, which are excluded in the Company’s adjusted financial results. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $3.2 million, compared to adjusted net income of $2.5 million.

Loss per diluted common share (EPS) decreased to $0.04 from earnings per share of $0.54. Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted (non-GAAP) was $0.59, compared to $0.46.

Loss on average assets (annualized) of 0.06%, compared to return on average assets (annualized) of 0.85%. Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) of 0.87%, compared to 0.73%.

Loss on average equity (annualized) of 0.66%, compared return on average equity (annualized) to 7.65%. Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) of 9.57%, compared to 6.57%.

Net interest margin decreased to 2.84% from 3.28%.

Net interest and dividend income was $9.9 million, compared to $10.3 million.

Noninterest income was $2.2 million, compared to $2.6 million.

(Amounts at June 30, 2021; comparisons to December 31, 2020)

Total loans including Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and loans held for sale were $1.02 billion, a decrease of $25.9 million.

Total loans including loans held for sale and excluding PPP loans were $969.3 million, a decrease of $20.3 million.

Total deposits including deposits held for sale were $1.28 billion, an increase of $51.5 million.

Total assets increased to a record $1.46 billion, compared to $1.42 billion.

Book value per share was $24.50, compared to $24.76.

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) increased to $21.56, compared to $21.42.

Branch Optimization and Operational Efficiency Update

CB continues to make progress related to the previously announced branch optimization and operational efficiency initiatives. These initiatives include the consolidation of six branches that was completed on June 30, 2021, the sale of two branches expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2021 and implementation of operational efficiencies related to over 185 individualized processes within its branch network and operating environment that are designed to improve the Bank’s infrastructure, client experience, efficiency and profitability.

CB presently expects to incur $7.9 million of non-recurring expenses in 2021 and, as of June 30, 2021, has incurred $5.1 million of expenses related to these items. The expenses include $2.3 million writedown on fixed assets and $1.2 million impairment of intangible assets associated with the branch consolidations and sales.

In addition, as part of CB’s branch optimization and operational efficiency initiatives, the Company incurred $1.6 million of expenses related to contracted services, employee severance costs, branch lease impairment, professional fees, data processing fees, legal and other expenses.

The majority of the remaining expenses to be recognized in 2021 are related to the operational and revenue efficiency initiative of approximately $1.5 million that will be reflected in contracted services. CB anticipates savings from this initiative ranging from approximately $2.5 million to $3.5 million in 2022, as well as creating possible enhanced revenue and fee generating capacity in future years.

In addition, the Company expects an annual reduction in pre-tax operating expenses in 2021 of approximately $1.0 million, along with $3.0 million of ongoing pre-tax cost savings as a result of the branch optimization initiatives. The Company expects these ongoing savings to be incremental to net income beginning in 2022. This estimated cost excludes the favorable impact of the expected premium from sale of branches expected to be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 and currently estimated to be $5.1 million.

Management Commentary

President and CEO John H. Montgomery stated, “The Company reported an increase in adjusted net income during the period, which was largely driven by economic recovery in our core markets in Southwestern Pennsylvania and the Ohio Valley. We were pleased to have only a moderate decline in loan volumes during the recovery, with steady growth in commercial construction and stabilizing auto originations despite lower dealer supplies. Growing our lending business, while expanding core deposit relationships, continues to be a priority for the remainder of the year. We continue to capitalize on successful deposit gathering initiatives to further reduce our cost of funds. Given the current tightening NIM environment, we are hyper-focused on reducing costs and expenses at the bank.”

Mr. Montgomery continued, “We remain focused on executing our previously-announced branch optimization initiatives to strengthen our franchise. This resulted in identifying six branches that were consolidated, as well as announcing a Purchase and Assumption Agreement to sell two West Virginia branches by the end of the year, which allows for Community Bank to focus on its core markets as well as improve our efficiency efforts. We have implemented a number of strategies to take advantage of the continued speed of digital adoption in banking, which will improve CB’s ability to adapt to a changing consumer environment. We expect this to result in a more streamlined operating infrastructure, which we expect will help to drive better-than-peer operating returns for our shareholders in the future.”

Dividend Information

The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a $0.24 quarterly cash dividend per outstanding share of common stock, payable on or about August 31, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2021.

Stock Repurchase Program

On June 10, 2021, CB authorized a program to repurchase up to $7.5 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The program is effective as of June 14, 2021 and authorized through June 13, 2022. As of July 23, 2021, the Company had expended $1.0 million to repurchase 45,462 shares at an average price of $22.38.

2021 Second Quarter Financial Review

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Net interest and dividend income decreased $387,000, or 3.7%, to $9.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $10.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest margin (FTE) (Non-GAAP) decreased 45 basis points (“bps”) to 2.85% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 3.30% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest margin (GAAP) decreased to 2.84% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 3.28% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. While CB has further controlled its deposit cost structure as deposit balances increased and benefited from nonrenewal or repricing of higher cost time deposits, the net interest margin has decreased primarily due to the low interest rate environment decreasing yields on loans and securities.

Interest and dividend income decreased $907,000, or 7.7%, to $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $11.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Interest income on loans decreased $641,000, or 6.1%, to $9.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $10.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. While average loans increased $2.9 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, the average yield decreased 28 bps to 3.93%. Interest and fee income on PPP loans was $636,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and contributed 3 bps to loan yield, compared to $316,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, which decreased loan yield 7 bps in the prior period. The impact of the accretion of the credit mark on acquired loan portfolios was $153,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $90,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, or 6 bps in the current period compared to 4 bps in the prior period. Interest income on taxable investment securities decreased $305,000, or 32.4%, to $635,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $940,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 driven by a $12.6 million decrease in average investment securities balances and 70 bps decrease in average yield. The Federal Reserve’s pandemic-driven decision to drop the benchmark interest rate in 2020 resulted in significant calls of U.S. government agency securities and paydowns on mortgage-backed securities in the declining interest rate environment, which were replaced with lower-yielding securities or maintained in cash. Other interest and dividend income, which primarily consists of interest-bearing cash, increased $67,000, or 79.8% to $151,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $84,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Average other interest-earning assets increased $149.4 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily from buildup of cash as a result of securities activity, PPP loan funds and government stimulus payments deposited with the Bank, although average yield declined 10 bps due to interest rate cuts on interest-earning cash deposits held at other financial institutions.

Interest expense decreased $520,000, or 37.0%, to $886,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Interest expense on deposits decreased $478,000, or 36.6%, to $827,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. While average interest-earning deposits increased $47.9 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, interest rate declines for all products driven by pandemic-related market interest rate cuts resulted in a 25 bp, or 40.6%, decrease in average cost compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. In addition, average time deposits and the related average cost decreased $28.3 million and 31 bps, respectively.



Provision for Loan Losses

Provision for loan losses was a recovery of $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a provision of $300,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. A $23.4 million decrease in net reservable loans in the current quarter, which excludes PPP loans and includes the reclassification of $11.4 million of loans to held for sale, along with a decrease in specific reserves on impaired loans and improvements in the economic and industry outlook contributed to the recovery in the current period.

Noninterest income

Noninterest income decreased $429,000, or 16.2%, to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease was largely due to lower net gains on securities and loans compared to the prior period, offset by an increase in other income due to the recognition of a $269,000 valuation allowance adjustment on mortgage servicing rights in the prior period and increase in service fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $4.7 million, or 51.3%, to $13.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $9.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was largely due to the aforementioned $2.3 million writedown of fixed assets and $1.2 million intangible asset impairment associated with the branch consolidation and sale initiative, as well as $1.3 million of expenses incurred in the current quarter related to various other costs associated with strategic initiatives such as employee severance, contracted services, lease impairment, and legal and investment banker fees.

Statement of Financial Condition Review

Assets

Total assets increased $44.9 million, or 3.2%, to $1.46 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2020. The change is primarily due to higher cash and due from banks and securities.

Cash and due from banks increased $11.1 million, or 6.9%, to $172.0 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $160.9 million at December 31, 2020. The change is primarily due to an increase in deposits as further described below in the Liabilities section.

Securities increased $63.1 million, or 43.4%, to $208.5 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $145.4 million at December 31, 2020. Current period activity included $97.1 million of mortgage-backed securities and U.S. government agency securities purchases, $20.4 million of paydowns on mortgage-backed securities, and $11.9 million of mortgage-backed securities sales, which resulted in the recognition of a $225,000 gain on the sale of securities. The purchases were made to earn a higher yield on excess cash. The sales recognized gains on higher-interest securities with faster prepayment speeds. In addition, there was a $2.2 million decrease in the market value of the debt securities portfolio and a $233,000 gain in market value in the equity securities portfolio, which is primarily comprised of bank stocks.

Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) Update

PPP loans decreased $5.6 million to $49.5 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $55.1 million at December 31, 2020, which includes $34.6 million in originations in the current period offset by loan forgiveness.

$1.1 million of net PPP loan origination fees were unearned at December 31, 2020. Due to activity in the current period, $1.4 million of net PPP loan origination fees were unearned at June 30, 2021. $489,000 of net PPP loan origination fees were earned in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $535,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Loans and Credit Quality

Total loans held for investment decreased $37.3 million to $1.01 billion at June 30, 2021. This includes the impact of reclassifying $11.4 million of loans to held for sale. Excluding the net decline of $5.6 million in PPP loans in the current period and including $11.4 million of held for sale loans, loans declined $20.3 million.

The allowance for loan losses was $11.5 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $12.8 million at December 31, 2020. There was a net recovery of $1.2 million of provision for loan losses in the current quarter. A $31.7 million decrease in net reservable loans in the current period, which excludes PPP loans and includes the reclassification of $11.4 million of loans to held for sale that do not require a reserve, as well as a decrease in specifically impaired loans and improving economic and industry conditions contributed to the net recovery in the current period. As a result, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.15% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.22% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.21% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.29% at December 31, 2020.

Net recoveries for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $19,000, or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis. Net recoveries for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $26,000, or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $27,000, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $19,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis.

Nonperforming loans, which includes nonaccrual loans, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing loans that are considered troubled debt restructurings, were $15.4 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $14.5 million at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 1.53% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.39% at December 31, 2020.

There were nine loans in forbearance totaling $7.8 million at June 30, 2021 compared to 25 loans totaling $18.4 million at March 31, 2021, and 31 loans totaling $24.1 million at December 31, 2021. The remaining loans exit forbearance in July and have begun or are expected to begin making regularly scheduled payments.

Liabilities

Total liabilities increased $46.9 million, or 3.7%, to $1.33 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $1.28 billion at December 31, 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits, including deposits held for sale, increased $51.5 million to $1.28 billion as of June 30, 2021 compared to $1.22 billion at December 31, 2020. Noninterest bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts and savings accounts increased $44.0 million, $16.5 million and $12.9 million, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $17.0 million in time deposits. IRS and stimulus-related payments totaled $29.9 million in the first quarter and the impact of the PPP loans that were originated and the proceeds of which were initially deposited at the Bank was approximately $28.7 million. Annualized deposit growth rate was 8.4% including IRS and PPP loan deposits. Average total deposits increased $54.9 million, primarily in noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Borrowed Funds

Short-term borrowings decreased $2.0 million, or 4.9%, to $39.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $41.1 million at December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, short-term borrowings were comprised entirely of securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to business deposit customers whose funds, above designated target balances, are transferred into an overnight interest-earning investment account by purchasing securities from the Bank’s investment portfolio under an agreement to repurchase. $10.1 million was excluded from short-term borrowings at June 30, 2021 and reported as deposits held for sale.

Other borrowed funds decreased $2.0 million to $6.0 million at June 30, 2021 due to a Federal Home Loan Bank borrowing that matured in the current period.

Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity decreased $2.0 million, or 1.5%, to $132.5 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $134.5 million at December 31, 2020. Accumulated other comprehensive income decreased $1.7 million primarily due to market interest rate conditions on the Bank’s debt securities. In addition, the Company repurchased $561,000 of its common stock as part of its stock repurchase program.

Book value per share

Book value per share was $24.50 at June 30, 2021 compared to $24.76 at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $0.26. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) increased $0.14 to $21.56 compared to $21.42 at December 31, 2020. Refer to “Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this Press Release.

About CB Financial Services, Inc.

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. Community Bank operates its branch network in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary.

For more information about CB Financial Services, Inc. and Community Bank, visit our website at www.communitybank.tv.

Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in the Act. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, general and local economic conditions, the scope and duration of economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Company’s business and that of the Company’s customers, changes in market interest rates, deposit flows, demand for loans, real estate values and competition, competitive products and pricing, the ability of our customers to make scheduled loan payments, loan delinquency rates and trends, our ability to manage the risks involved in our business, our ability to control costs and expenses, inflation, market and monetary fluctuations, changes in federal and state legislation and regulation applicable to our business, actions by our competitors, and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

CB FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Selected Financial Condition Data 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 172,010 $ 230,000 $ 160,911 $ 112,169 $ 131,403 Securities 208,472 142,156 145,400 158,956 148,648 Loans Held for Sale 11,409 — — — — Loans Real Estate: Residential 322,480 339,596 344,142 343,955 344,782 Commercial 360,518 370,118 373,555 353,904 350,506 Construction 85,187 77,714 72,600 69,178 58,295 Commercial and Industrial Commercial and Industrial 70,666 68,551 71,717 73,287 79,057 PPP 49,525 60,380 55,096 71,028 70,028 Consumer 106,404 111,650 113,854 117,364 117,145 Other 12,666 13,688 13,789 22,169 22,346 Total Loans 1,007,446 1,041,697 1,044,753 1,050,885 1,042,159 Allowance for Loan Losses (11,544) (12,725) (12,771) (13,780) (12,648) Loans, Net 995,902 1,028,972 1,031,982 1,037,105 1,029,511 Premises and Equipment Held for Sale 795 — — — — Premises and Equipment, Net 18,682 20,240 20,302 20,439 21,818 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 25,052 24,916 24,779 24,639 24,499 Goodwill 9,732 9,732 9,732 9,732 28,425 Intangible Assets, Net 6,186 7,867 8,399 8,931 9,463 Accrued Interest and Other Assets 13,373 12,938 15,215 20,905 13,385 Total Assets $ 1,461,613 $ 1,476,821 $ 1,416,720 $ 1,392,876 $ 1,407,152 LIABILITIES Deposits Held for Sale $ 102,557 $ — $ — $ — $ — Deposits Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 368,452 377,137 340,569 335,287 341,180 Interest Bearing Demand Accounts 246,920 280,929 259,870 245,850 237,343 Money Market Accounts 176,824 198,975 199,029 188,958 184,726 Savings Accounts 226,639 246,725 235,088 232,691 229,388 Time Deposits 154,718 180,697 190,013 196,250 201,303 Total Deposits 1,173,553 1,284,463 1,224,569 1,199,036 1,193,940 Short-Term Borrowings 39,054 45,352 41,055 42,061 42,349 Other Borrowings 6,000 6,000 8,000 11,000 11,000 Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities 7,913 7,230 8,566 7,480 7,471 Total Liabilities 1,329,077 1,343,045 1,282,190 1,259,577 1,254,760 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 132,536 $ 133,776 $ 134,530 $ 133,299 $ 152,392

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Selected Operating Data 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 Interest and Dividend Income Loans, Including Fees $ 9,936 $ 10,146 $ 10,833 $ 10,709 $ 10,577 $ 20,082 $ 21,341 Securities: Taxable 635 646 725 753 940 1,281 2,141 Tax-Exempt 74 78 78 79 106 152 212 Dividends 24 20 20 19 20 44 40 Other Interest and Dividend Income 151 98 99 96 84 249 322 Total Interest and Dividend Income 10,820 10,988 11,755 11,656 11,727 21,808 24,056 Interest Expense Deposits 827 947 1,036 1,150 1,305 1,774 2,986 Short-Term Borrowings 24 23 25 28 39 47 84 Other Borrowings 35 41 60 62 62 76 132 Total Interest Expense 886 1,011 1,121 1,240 1,406 1,897 3,202 Net Interest and Dividend Income 9,934 9,977 10,634 10,416 10,321 19,911 20,854 (Recovery) Provision for Loan Losses (1,200) — — 1,200 300 (1,200) 2,800 Net Interest and Dividend Income After (Recovery) Provision for Loan Losses 11,134 9,977 10,634 9,216 10,021 21,111 18,054 Noninterest Income: Service Fees 614 546 560 554 487 1,160 1,092 Insurance Commissions 1,209 1,595 1,403 1,079 1,113 2,804 2,396 Other Commissions 173 165 105 76 188 338 298 Net Gain on Sales of Loans 31 86 388 435 441 117 568 Net Gain (Loss) on Securities 11 447 213 (59) 517 458 79 Net Gain on Purchased Tax Credits 17 18 16 15 16 35 31 Gain on sale of branches — — — — — — — Net (Loss) Gain on Disposal of Fixed Assets (3) — (13) (65) — (3) 17 Income from Bank-Owned Life Insurance 136 137 140 140 138 273 277 Other Income (Loss) 31 180 (34) (2) (252) 211 (238) Total Noninterest Income 2,219 3,174 2,778 2,173 2,648 5,393 4,520 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 5,076 4,894 5,126 5,124 4,828 9,970 9,559 Occupancy 1,024 710 606 759 699 1,734 1,432 Equipment 311 266 234 220 224 577 481 Data Processing 607 518 476 482 460 1,125 885 FDIC Assessment 249 250 344 172 163 499 321 PA Shares Tax 225 265 350 355 333 490 608 Contracted Services 750 687 577 531 562 1,437 940 Legal and Professional Fees 419 189 185 161 171 608 406 Advertising 193 140 178 148 155 333 338 Other Real Estate Owned (Income) (26) (38) (39) (12) (1) (64) (18) Amortization of Intangible Assets 503 532 532 532 532 1,035 1,064 Intangible Assets and Goodwill Impairment 1,178 — — 18,693 — 1,178 — Writedown of Fixed Assets 2,268 — 240 884 — 2,268 — Other 945 982 916 919 945 1,927 2,058 Total Noninterest Expense 13,722 9,395 9,725 28,968 9,071 23,117 18,074 (Loss) Income Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (369) 3,756 3,687 (17,579) 3,598 3,387 4,500 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (146) 911 608 (184) 695 765 824 Net (Loss) Income $ (223) $ 2,845 $ 3,079 $ (17,395) $ 2,903 $ 2,622 $ 3,676

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Per Common Share Data 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 Dividends Per Common Share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share - Basic (0.04) 0.52 0.57 (3.22) 0.54 0.48 0.68 (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted (0.04) 0.52 0.57 (3.22) 0.54 0.48 0.68 Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted (1) 0.59 0.46 0.58 0.36 0.46 1.05 0.66 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 5,432,234 5,434,374 5,404,874 5,395,342 5,393,712 5,433,298 5,412,456 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 5,432,234 5,436,881 5,406,068 5,395,342 5,393,770 5,438,401 5,423,770

6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Common Shares Outstanding 5,409,077 5,434,374 5,434,374 5,398,712 5,393,712 Book Value Per Common Share $ 24.50 $ 24.62 $ 24.76 $ 24.69 $ 28.25 Tangible Book Value per Common Share (1) 21.56 21.38 21.42 21.23 21.23 Stockholders’ Equity to Assets 9.1 % 9.1 % 9.5 % 9.6 % 10.8 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (1) 8.1 8.0 8.3 8.3 8.4

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios (2) 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 Return on Average Assets (0.06) % 0.81 % 0.87 % (4.90) % 0.85 % 0.36 % 0.55 % Adjusted Return on Average Assets (1) 0.87 0.71 0.88 0.55 0.73 0.79 0.54 Return on Average Equity (0.66) 8.54 9.13 (45.13) 7.65 3.92 4.84 Adjusted Return on Average Equity (1) 9.57 7.48 9.25 5.04 6.57 8.53 4.74 Average Interest-Earning Assets to Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 146.82 142.98 141.58 141.98 140.72 144.94 137.91 Average Equity to Average Assets 9.08 9.48 9.49 10.85 11.08 9.27 11.36 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.72 2.91 3.07 3.03 3.10 2.81 3.22 Net Interest Rate Spread (FTE) (1) 2.74 2.92 3.08 3.05 3.12 2.82 3.23 Net Interest Margin 2.84 3.04 3.21 3.19 3.28 2.94 3.41 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (1) 2.85 3.05 3.22 3.21 3.30 2.95 3.43 Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs to Average Loans (0.01) 0.02 0.39 0.03 (0.01) 0.01 — Efficiency Ratio 112.91 71.44 72.51 230.11 69.94 91.36 71.23 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1) 80.68 70.06 68.06 69.78 68.58 75.25 67.36

Asset Quality Ratios 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (3) 1.15 % 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.31 % 1.21 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans (1) (3) 1.21 1.30 1.29 1.41 1.30 Allowance for Loan Losses to Nonperforming Loans (3) (4) 74.92 89.29 88.15 91.84 226.59 Allowance for Loan Losses to Noncurrent Loans (3) (5) 90.83 118.08 117.20 114.01 390.73 Delinquent and Nonaccrual Loans to Total Loans (5) (6) 1.37 1.18 1.50 1.23 0.39 Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (4) 1.53 1.37 1.39 1.43 0.54 Noncurrent Loans to Total Loans (5) 1.26 1.03 1.04 1.15 0.31 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets (7) 1.07 0.98 1.04 1.09 0.41

Capital Ratios (8) 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 11.67 % 11.85 % 11.79 % 11.62 % 11.90 % Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 11.67 11.85 11.79 11.62 11.90 Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 12.92 13.10 13.04 12.88 13.16 Tier 1 Leverage (to Adjusted Total Assets) 7.23 7.87 7.81 7.63 7.90

(1) Refer to Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this Press Release for the calculation of the measure and reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. (2) Interim period ratios are calculated on an annualized basis. (3) Loans acquired in connection with the mergers with FedFirst Financial Corporation and First West Virginia Bancorp were recorded at their estimated fair value at the acquisition date and did not include a carryover of the pre-merger allowance for loan losses. (4) Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans that are 90 days or more past due, and troubled debt restructured loans. (5) Noncurrent loans consist of nonaccrual loans and accruing loans that are 90 days or more past due. (6) Delinquent loans consist of accruing loans that are 30 days or more past due. (7) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans and other real estate owned. (8) Capital ratios are for Community Bank only. Certain items previously reported may have been reclassified to conform with the current reporting period’s format.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield /

Cost (4) Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield / Cost

(4) Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield /

Cost (4) Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield /

Cost (4) Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield /

(Cost (4) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Assets: Interest-Earning Assets: Loans, Net (6) $ 1,016,868 $ 9,959 3.93 % $ 1,031,853 $ 10,168 4.00 % $ 1,032,942 $ 10,860 4.18 % $ 1,035,426 $ 10,744 4.13 % $ 1,014,000 $ 10,612 4.21 % Debt Securities Taxable 124,685 635 2.04 122,883 646 2.10 133,026 725 2.18 123,332 753 2.44 137,268 940 2.74 Exempt From Federal Tax 12,276 94 3.06 12,943 96 2.97 13,006 96 2.95 13,054 97 2.97 14,106 130 3.69 Equity Securities 2,649 24 3.62 2,632 20 3.04 2,612 20 3.06 2,580 19 2.95 2,579 20 3.10 Other Interest-Earning Assets 246,392 151 0.25 161,871 98 0.25 137,000 99 0.29 123,171 96 0.31 97,033 84 0.35 Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,402,870 10,863 3.11 1,332,182 11,028 3.36 1,318,586 11,800 3.56 1,297,563 11,709 3.59 1,264,986 11,786 3.75 Noninterest-Earning Assets 82,794 92,550 94,262 115,567 113,176 Total Assets $ 1,485,664 $ 1,424,732 $ 1,412,848 $ 1,413,130 $ 1,378,162 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-Bearing Demand Deposits (7) $ 275,752 55 0.08 % $ 259,065 77 0.12 % $ 252,521 83 0.13 $ 245,977 99 0.16 $ 236,312 141 0.24 % Savings (7) 247,238 25 0.04 239,850 32 0.05 232,647 32 0.05 230,567 32 0.06 227,470 35 0.06 Money Market (7) 199,652 71 0.14 197,395 98 0.20 198,983 131 0.26 185,644 140 0.30 182,656 187 0.41 Time Deposits (7) 177,506 676 1.53 187,114 740 1.60 193,194 790 1.63 198,184 879 1.76 205,847 942 1.84 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (7) 900,148 827 0.37 883,424 947 0.43 877,345 1,036 0.47 860,372 1,150 0.53 852,285 1,305 0.62 Short-Term Borrowings Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 49,325 24 0.20 41,094 23 0.23 43,468 25 0.23 42,512 28 0.26 35,642 39 0.44 Other Borrowings 6,000 35 2.34 7,200 41 2.31 10,543 60 2.26 11,000 62 2.24 11,000 62 2.27 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 955,473 886 0.37 931,718 1,011 0.44 931,356 1,121 0.48 913,884 1,240 0.54 898,927 1,406 0.63 Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 387,317 349,108 338,223 337,441 317,738 Other Liabilities 7,999 8,869 9,176 8,477 8,815 Total Liabilities 1,350,789 1,289,695 1,278,755 1,259,802 1,225,480 Stockholders' Equity 134,875 135,037 134,093 153,328 152,682 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,485,664 $ 1,424,732 $ 1,412,848 $ 1,413,130 $ 1,378,162 Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) (5) 9,977 10,017 10,679 10,469 10,380 Net Interest-Earning Assets (1) 447,397 400,464 387,230 383,679 366,059 Net Interest Rate Spread (FTE) (Non-GAAP) (2) (5) 2.74 % 2.92 % 3.08 3.05 3.12 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Non-GAAP) (3)(5) 2.85 3.05 3.22 3.21 3.30

(1) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized. (5) Refer to Explanation and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this Press Release for the calculation of the measure and reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. (6) Includes loans held for sale (7) Includes deposits held for sale

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield /

Cost (4) Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield /

Cost (4) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Assets: Interest-Earning Assets: Loans, Net (5) $ 1,024,319 $ 20,131 3.96 % $ 982,331 $ 21,408 4.38 % Debt Securities Taxable 123,790 1,281 2.07 147,962 2,141 2.89 Exempt From Federal Tax 12,608 192 3.05 15,471 258 3.34 Marketable Equity Securities 2,641 44 3.33 2,573 40 3.11 Other Interest-Earning Assets 204,365 249 0.25 80,821 322 0.80 Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,367,723 21,897 3.23 1,229,158 24,169 3.95 Noninterest-Earning Assets 87,645 113,616 Total Assets $ 1,455,368 $ 1,342,774 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-Bearing Demand Deposits (6) $ 267,455 133 0.10 % $ 231,397 408 0.35 % Savings (6) 243,565 57 0.05 222,899 124 0.11 Money Market (6) 198,530 168 0.17 181,819 436 0.48 Time Deposits (6) 182,283 1,416 1.57 210,648 2,018 1.93 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (6) 891,833 1,774 0.40 846,763 2,986 0.71 Short-Term Borrowings Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 45,232 47 0.21 32,592 84 0.52 Other Borrowings 6,597 76 2.32 11,890 132 2.23 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 943,662 1,897 0.41 891,245 3,202 0.72 Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 368,318 289,621 Other Liabilities 8,433 9,306 Total Liabilities 1,320,413 1,190,172 Stockholders' Equity 134,955 152,602 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,455,368 $ 1,342,774 Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 20,000 20,967 Net Interest-Earning Assets (1) 424,061 337,913 Net Interest Rate Spread (FTE) (Non-GAAP) (2) 2.82 % 3.23 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Non-GAAP) (3) 2.95 3.43

(1) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized (5) Includes loans held for sale (6) Includes deposits held for sale

Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we use, and this Press Release contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information in understanding our underlying results of operations or financial position and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Non-GAAP adjusted items impacting the Company's financial performance are identified to assist investors in providing a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company’s business and in analyzing the Company’s operating results on the same basis as that applied by management. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of our business and performance, they should not be considered an alternative to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found herein.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) $ (223) $ 2,845 $ 3,079 $ (17,395) $ 2,903 $ 2,622 $ 3,676 Adjustments (Gain) Loss on Sale of Securities (11) (447) (213) 59 (517) (458) (79) (Gain) Loss on Disposal of Fixed Assets 3 — 13 65 — 3 (17) Tax effect 2 94 42 (26) 109 96 20 Non-Cash Charges: Intangible Assets and Goodwill Impairment 1,178 — — 18,693 — 1,178 — Writedown on Fixed Assets 2,268 — 240 884 — 2,268 — Tax Effect — — (42) (338) — — — Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 3,217 $ 2,492 $ 3,119 $ 1,942 $ 2,495 $ 5,709 $ 3,600 Weighted-Average Diluted Common Shares and Common Stock Equivalents Outstanding 5,432,234 5,436,881 5,406,068 5,395,342 5,393,770 5,438,401 5,423,770 (Loss) Earnings per Common Share - Diluted (GAAP) $ (0.04) $ 0.52 $ 0.57 $ (3.22) $ 0.54 $ 0.48 $ 0.68 Adjusted Earnings per Common Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.59 $ 0.46 $ 0.58 $ 0.36 $ 0.46 $ 1.05 $ 0.66 Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) (Numerator) $ (223) $ 2,845 $ 3,079 $ (17,395) $ 2,903 $ 2,622 $ 3,676 Annualization Factor 4.01 4.06 3.98 3.98 4.02 2.02 2.01 Average Assets (Denominator) 1,485,664 1,424,732 1,412,848 1,413,130 1,378,162 1,455,368 1,342,774 Return on Average Assets (GAAP) (0.06) % 0.81 % 0.87 % (4.90) % 0.85 % 0.36 % 0.55 % Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (Numerator) $ 3,217 $ 2,492 $ 3,119 $ 1,942 $ 2,495 $ 5,709 $ 3,600 Annualization Factor 4.01 4.06 3.98 3.98 4.02 2.02 2.01 Average Assets (Denominator) 1,485,664 1,424,732 1,412,848 1,413,130 1,378,162 1,455,368 1,342,774 Adjusted Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP) 0.87 % 0.71 % 0.88 % 0.55 % 0.73 % 0.79 % 0.54 %

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) (Numerator) $ (223) $ 2,845 $ 3,079 $ (17,395) $ 2,903 $ 2,622 $ 3,676 Annualization Factor 4.01 4.06 3.98 3.98 4.02 2.02 2.01 Average Equity (Denominator) 134,875 135,037 134,093 153,328 152,682 134,955 152,602 Return on Average Equity (GAAP) (0.66) % 8.54 % 9.13 % (45.13) % 7.65 % 3.92 % 4.84 % Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (Numerator) $ 3,217 $ 2,492 $ 3,119 $ 1,942 $ 2,495 $ 5,709 $ 3,600 Annualization Factor 4.01 4.06 3.98 3.98 4.02 2.02 2.01 Average Equity (Denominator) 134,875 135,037 134,093 153,328 152,682 134,955 152,602 Adjusted Return on Average Equity (Non-GAAP) 9.57 % 7.48 % 9.25 % 5.04 % 6.57 % 8.53 % 4.74 %

Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated based on tangible common equity divided by period-end common shares outstanding. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated based on tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. We believe these non-GAAP measures serve as useful tools to help evaluate the strength and discipline of the Company's capital management strategies and as an additional, conservative measure of the Company’s total value.

6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Assets (GAAP) $ 1,461,613 $ 1,476,821 $ 1,416,720 $ 1,392,876 $ 1,407,152 Goodwill and Intangible Assets, Net (15,918) (17,599) (18,131) (18,663) (37,888) Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) (Numerator) $ 1,445,695 $ 1,459,222 $ 1,398,589 $ 1,374,213 $ 1,369,264 Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 132,536 $ 133,776 $ 134,530 $ 133,299 $ 152,392 Goodwill and Intangible Assets, Net (15,918) (17,599) (18,131) (18,663) (37,888) Tangible Common Equity or Tangible Book Value (Non-GAAP) (Denominator) $ 116,618 $ 116,177 $ 116,399 $ 114,636 $ 114,504 Stockholders’ Equity to Assets (GAAP) 9.1 % 9.1 % 9.5 % 9.6 % 10.8 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 8.1 % 8.0 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.4 % Common Shares Outstanding (Denominator) 5,409,077 5,434,374 5,434,374 5,398,712 5,393,712 Book Value per Common Share (GAAP) $ 24.50 $ 24.62 $ 24.76 $ 24.69 $ 28.25 Tangible Book Value per Common Share (Non-GAAP) $ 21.56 $ 21.38 $ 21.42 $ 21.23 $ 21.23

Interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest rate spread and net interest margin are presented on a fully tax-equivalent (“FTE”) basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21 percent. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice. The following table reconciles net interest income, net interest spread and net interest margin on a FTE basis for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Interest Income (GAAP) $ 10,820 $ 10,988 $ 11,755 $ 11,656 $ 11,727 $ 21,808 $ 24,056 Adjustment to FTE Basis 43 40 45 53 59 89 113 Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 10,863 11,028 11,800 11,709 11,786 21,897 24,169 Interest Expense (GAAP) 886 1,011 1,121 1,240 1,406 1,897 3,202 Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) $ 9,977 $ 10,017 $ 10,679 $ 10,469 $ 10,380 $ 20,000 $ 20,967 Net Interest Rate Spread (GAAP) 2.72 % 2.91 % 3.07 % 3.03 % 3.10 % 2.81 % 3.22 % Adjustment to FTE Basis 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.01 Net Interest Rate Spread (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 2.74 2.92 3.08 3.05 3.12 2.82 3.23 Net Interest Margin (GAAP) 2.84 % 3.04 % 3.21 % 3.19 % 3.28 % 2.94 % 3.41 % Adjustment to FTE Basis 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.02 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 2.85 3.05 3.22 3.21 3.30 2.95 3.43

Adjusted efficiency ratio excludes the effect of certain non-recurring or non-cash items and represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by adjusted operating revenue. The Company evaluates its operational efficiency based on its adjusted efficiency ratio and believes it provides additional perspective on its ongoing performance as well as peer comparability.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 13,722 $ 9,395 $ 9,725 $ 28,968 $ 9,071 $ 23,117 $ 18,074 Net Interest and Dividend Income (GAAP) 9,934 9,977 10,634 10,416 10,321 19,911 20,854 Noninterest Income (GAAP) 2,219 3,174 2,778 2,173 2,648 5,393 4,520 Operating Revenue (GAAP) 12,153 13,151 13,412 12,589 12,969 25,304 25,374 Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) 112.91 % 71.44 % 72.51 % 230.11 % 69.94 % 91.36 % 71.23 % Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 13,722 $ 9,395 $ 9,725 $ 28,968 $ 9,071 $ 23,117 $ 18,074 Less: Other Real Estate Owned (Income) (26) (38) (39) (12) (1) (64) (18) Amortization of Intangible Assets 503 532 532 532 532 1,035 1,064 Intangible Assets and Goodwill Impairment 1,178 — — 18,693 — 1,178 — Writedown on Fixed Assets 2,268 — 240 884 — 2,268 — Adjusted Noninterest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 9,799 $ 8,901 $ 8,992 $ 8,871 $ 8,540 $ 18,700 $ 17,028 Net Interest and Dividend Income (GAAP) 9,934 9,977 10,634 10,416 10,321 19,911 20,854 Noninterest Income (GAAP) 2,219 3,174 2,778 2,173 2,648 5,393 4,520 Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities 11 447 213 (59) 517 458 79 Net (Loss) Gain on Disposal of Fixed Assets (3) — (13) (65) — (3) 17 Adjusted Noninterest Income (Non-GAAP) 2,211 2,727 2,578 2,297 2,131 4,938 4,424 Adjusted Operating Revenue (Non-GAAP) 12,145 12,704 13,212 12,713 12,452 24,849 25,278 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 80.68 % 70.06 % 68.06 % 69.78 % 68.58 % 75.25 % 67.36 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, is a non-GAAP measure that serves as a useful measurement to evaluate the allowance for loan losses without the impact of SBA guaranteed loans.

6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Allowance for Loan Losses $ 11,544 $ 12,725 $ 12,771 $ 13,780 $ 12,648 Total Loans 1,007,446 $ 1,041,697 1,044,753 $ 1,050,885 $ 1,042,159 PPP Loans (49,525) (60,380) (55,096) (71,028) (70,028) Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans (Non-GAAP) $ 957,921 $ 981,317 $ 989,657 $ 979,857 $ 972,131 Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans (Non-GAAP) 1.21 % 1.30 % 1.29 % 1.41 % 1.30 %

