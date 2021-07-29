checkAd

Owlet to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 12, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 14:30  |  14   |   |   

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Owlet’s Chief Executive Officer, Kurt Workman, and Kate Scolnick, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review these results and provide a business update in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1(844) 200-6205 (Domestic) or 1(646) 904-5544 (International) and reference Conference ID 817875. Participants wishing to join the call via webcast should use the link posted on the investor relations section of the Owlet website at https://investors.owletcare.com/.

A replay of the call will be available until August 20, 2021, by dialing (929) 458-6194 (Domestic) or +44 204 525 0658 (international) and using access code 305894. A replay of the webcast will also be available approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the call using the link on the Owlet website and will be available for at least seven days.

About Owlet Inc.

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel calmer and more confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help facilitate that belief. For more information about Owlet, please visit www.owletcare.com.

Butterfly Network Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Owlet to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 12, 2021 Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Owlet’s Chief Executive Officer, Kurt Workman, and Kate Scolnick, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
BevCanna’s Naturo Group Signs Supply Agreement with B.C. Ministry of Forests to Supply B.C. ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Quantum-Si to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Butterfly Network, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Butterfly Appoints Two New Leaders to Drive Innovation and Health Technology Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten