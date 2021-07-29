checkAd

REPAY to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 9, 2021

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be John Morris, CEO, and Tim Murphy, CFO. A press release with second quarter 2021 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-3982, or for international callers (201) 493-6780. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13721211. The replay will be available until Monday, August 16, 2021. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.



