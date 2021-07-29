CACI Awarded $496 Million Contract to Provide Automated Test System Support to the U.S. Air Force

John Mengucci , CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Automated testing and modernization of legacy test systems is a complex challenge. We are proud to bring our highly-skilled workforce and mission technology to expand our partnership with the U.S. Air Force to ensure their critical systems are resilient and ready for the connected battlespace of today and tomorrow.”

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI ) has been awarded a nine-year single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract worth potentially $496 million by the U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center (AFSC) to expand its support of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex’s (OO-ALC) mission.

The Air Force Automated Test System Sustainment Initiative II (ATSSI II) contract advances CACI’s automated test system support to more complex component, sub-system and system testing in support of critical Air Force missions.

Under the contract, CACI program engineers and software developers will develop and execute critical test automations that ensure operational safety, suitability, and effectiveness of multiple Air Force weapon systems and sub-systems. In addition, CACI’s software methodologies, robust industrial process controls and quality systems advance the OO-ALC mission.

