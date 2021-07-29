Covetrus Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced today that it will release second quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Following the release, the Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 PM ET, during which Ben Wolin, president and chief executive officer, and Matthew Foulston, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review the results.

To access the live webcast of the conference call and the corresponding slide presentation, individuals can register at our Investor Relations site: https://ir.covetrus.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archived edition of the conference call will be posted at this link later that same day and will be available to interested parties for one year.