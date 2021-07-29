checkAd

Sarcos Robotics to Host Analyst and Investor Days at its New Facility in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday, August 18, and Thursday, August 19, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 14:31  |  38   |   |   

Sarcos Robotics (“Sarcos”), a leader in the development of next-generation robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, and Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ROT.U, ROT, and ROT WS), a special purpose acquisition company, will host a live and virtual analyst day on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 p.m. ET. In conjunction with the analyst day, Sarcos will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, August 19, at its company headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On April 6, 2021, Rotor Acquisition Corp. announced an agreement to merge with Sarcos. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, at which time Sarcos is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “STRC.”

Ben Wolff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sarcos, will be joined by other senior management team members to provide an overview of Sarcos’ advanced highly dexterous mobile industrial robotic systems, growth strategies, and strategic initiatives. The event will be broadcast live via webcast and include a formal presentation followed by Q&A. After the Q&A session, analysts and investors who attend in person will have the opportunity to participate in live demonstrations of Sarcos’ advanced line of robotic products, including:

  • Guardian XO – Full-body powered wearable industrial robotic exoskeleton
  • Guardian XT – Remote-controlled highly dexterous industrial avatar robot
  • Guardian S – Remote controlled inspection robot and Sarcos’ first commercial product

Interested investors who would like to arrange a one-on-one meeting with management on August 19, please email your request to STRC@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

Agenda:

Date:

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Presentation Time:

11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Dial-in:

1-877-407-9208

International Dial-in:

1-201-493-6784

Conference Code:

13721186

Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145549

Location:

Virtual & Sarcos Headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah

Seite 1 von 4
Rotor Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sarcos Robotics to Host Analyst and Investor Days at its New Facility in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday, August 18, and Thursday, August 19, 2021 Sarcos Robotics (“Sarcos”), a leader in the development of next-generation robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, and Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ROT.U, ROT, and ROT WS), a special purpose acquisition company, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
BevCanna’s Naturo Group Signs Supply Agreement with B.C. Ministry of Forests to Supply B.C. ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Sarcos Robotics to Participate at Upcoming August Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Sarcos Robotics Successfully Implements Next-Generation Teleoperation Capabilities of Guardian XT Robotic System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten