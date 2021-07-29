Sarcos Robotics to Host Analyst and Investor Days at its New Facility in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday, August 18, and Thursday, August 19, 2021
Sarcos Robotics (“Sarcos”), a leader in the development of next-generation robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, and Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ROT.U, ROT, and ROT WS), a special purpose acquisition company, will host a live and virtual analyst day on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 p.m. ET. In conjunction with the analyst day, Sarcos will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, August 19, at its company headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah.
On April 6, 2021, Rotor Acquisition Corp. announced an agreement to merge with Sarcos. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, at which time Sarcos is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “STRC.”
Ben Wolff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sarcos, will be joined by other senior management team members to provide an overview of Sarcos’ advanced highly dexterous mobile industrial robotic systems, growth strategies, and strategic initiatives. The event will be broadcast live via webcast and include a formal presentation followed by Q&A. After the Q&A session, analysts and investors who attend in person will have the opportunity to participate in live demonstrations of Sarcos’ advanced line of robotic products, including:
- Guardian XO – Full-body powered wearable industrial robotic exoskeleton
- Guardian XT – Remote-controlled highly dexterous industrial avatar robot
- Guardian S – Remote controlled inspection robot and Sarcos’ first commercial product
Interested investors who would like to arrange a one-on-one meeting with management on August 19, please email your request to STRC@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.
Agenda:
Date:
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Presentation Time:
11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Dial-in:
1-877-407-9208
International Dial-in:
1-201-493-6784
Conference Code:
13721186
Webcast:
Location:
Virtual & Sarcos Headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah
