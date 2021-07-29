Sarcos Robotics to Host Analyst and Investor Days at its New Facility in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday, August 18, and Thursday, August 19, 2021

Sarcos Robotics (“Sarcos”), a leader in the development of next-generation robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, and Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ROT.U, ROT, and ROT WS), a special purpose acquisition company, will host a live and virtual analyst day on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 p.m. ET. In conjunction with the analyst day, Sarcos will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, August 19, at its company headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On April 6, 2021, Rotor Acquisition Corp. announced an agreement to merge with Sarcos. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, at which time Sarcos is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “STRC.”