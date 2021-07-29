checkAd

Empire Petroleum Selects PCG Advisory for Investor Relations and Digital Media Strategies

Empire Petroleum Corporation (“Empire”) (OTCQB: EMPR), a production-driven oil and gas company focused on optimizing production, today announced that it has retained PCG Advisory, Inc. (“PCG Advisory”), a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations, digital strategies, and strategic communications.

Tommy Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer of Empire, commented, “With Empire’s rapid growth and future goals, the timing is right to engage with a quality investor relations firm to enhance our corporate communications and investor outreach. After a selection process we have chosen to work with PCG Advisory who will provide high-level capital markets consulting, strategic corporate communications, and investor outreach through both traditional and social and digital platforms. We believe that PCG’s seasoned team has the right combination of contacts, skills and strategies to help us reach our investor relations goals and we look forward to working with them.”

Jeff Ramson, founder and Chief Executive Officer of PCG Advisory, added, “We believe that the Empire Petroleum story will resonate well with both energy and growth investors given its profile and value proposition. The Company’s focused strategy on synergistic acquisitions and optimizing production provides multiple avenues for growth. Our team looks forward to using its expertise to increase Empire’s visibility with all key stakeholders and executing a successful investor relations and digital strategies program for them.”

About Empire Petroleum Corporation

Empire Petroleum Corporation is a publicly traded, Tulsa-based oil and gas company with current producing assets in Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Montana and New Mexico. Management is focused on targeted acquisitions of proved developed assets with synergies with its existing portfolio of wells. Empire looks for assets where its operational team can deploy rigorous field/well management techniques to reduce unit operating costs and improve margins while optimizing production. For more information, please visit: www.EmpirePetroleumCorp.com

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, digital strategies and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology, and other emerging growth companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail, and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Empire expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking statements. For a list of certain material risks relating to Empire, see Empire’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

