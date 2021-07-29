checkAd

Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder (HPPD) Research Initiated By Ehave

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

HPPD is a psychiatric disorder characterized by the persisting presence of sensory disturbances, most commonly visual, that resemble those produced by the use of hallucinogenic substances. Ehave believes psychedelics are extremely safe, especially under medical supervision, but believes understanding HPPD will lead to a better understanding of these molecules as a whole

MIAMI, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced plans to launch a series of studies to determine the cause and possible cure for hallucinogen-persisting perception disorder (HPPD). Hallucinogen-persisting perception disorder, or HPPD, can cause a person to keep reliving the visual element of an experience caused by hallucinogenic drugs. Ehave believes the key to widespread acceptance for psychedelics is a focus on the good as well as the bad, which is why we are investing in this series of studies on HPPD.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, said, “We strongly believe there is a genetic predisposition to this condition and will be conducting a large-scale genetic analysis to isolate an individuals’ risk profile. Additionally, we plan on integrating a series of visual processing tests into our app to measure HPPD objectively." Mr. Kaplan continued, "Harm reduction and prevention is extremely important when dealing with these powerful molecules. We want to be an industry leader in preventing negative side effects during treatment and believe this can be of benefit to the entire industry."

Individuals with HPPD have recurring visual disturbances that only recall the part of the drug trip that involved visions. The way these flashbacks in HPPD affect a person’s vision can be frustrating and may cause anxiety. Scientists and researchers do not know exactly how or why these negative results occur, but they are still working on the question. Some people have different flashback experience. Instead of a pleasurable trip, they experience confusing visual effects, such as halos around objects, distorted sizes or colors, and bright lights that won’t fade.

People experiencing these disturbances may be entirely aware of everything else that’s happening. The interruption in your field of vision can be annoying, disturbing, and possibly debilitating. That’s why these symptoms may be unsettling or upsetting. If these visual disturbances occur frequently, you may have a condition called hallucinogen persisting perception disorder (HPPD). As many as 5% of LSD users report some version of HPPD and serious cases could be as frequent as 1 in every 100 users of psychedelics. HPPD is most commonly caused by LSD and Mushrooms, but also can be caused by MDMA, Cannabis, and even SSRIs. The market for an HPPD cure extends far beyond simple psychedelics. There have been various individual studies of the condition, but the Ehave study could be the largest patient study to date. Unlocking the genetic link will help point us towards treatment and a cure. The “Perception Restoration Foundation” a non-profit working on HPPD, will be releasing an in-depth documentary in the coming months to get the word out on the condition.

