C-Bond Systems Receives $384,000 Purchase Order to Install Solar Control Window Film at San Antonio Technology Campus

HOUSTON, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has received a purchase order for $384,000 to reglaze multiple buildings at a San Antonio technology campus with solar control film to meet historical standards. The installation is underway and is expected to be completed by year end (subject to product supply).

The solar control window film being installed is an energy efficient, “green” technology that uses nano-ceramics to achieve its high level of protection against heat. Historical standards require that the appearance of existing or replacement glass remains largely unchanged, and that the replacement does not alter the overall appearance of the structure. The nearly clear ceramic film does not alter glass appearance and provides 44% heat rejection.

“We are proud to be chosen for such a large project that validates the capabilities of our Safety Solutions Group,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “We have built a strong name for ourselves in San Antonio and Texas in general and are looking to expand the reach of our Safety Solutions group to a broader geographic region.”

This purchase order for reglazing was received by A1 Glass Coating, an 80%-owned subsidiary of C-Bond.

Conference Call Details

The Company intends to hold an investor call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 2:00 pm EST, to discuss the A1 Glass Coating acquisition, the strategic direction of its Safety Solutions Group, and more. To listen to the live call, please dial 530-881-1212 and enter PIN 615-253-385#.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the installation is expected to be completed by year end; the likelihood that we are looking to expand the reach of our Safety Solutions group to a broader geographic region; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to retain key employees and consultants; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 14, 2021, November 16, 2020, and August 14, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com Brokers and Analysts: Chesapeake Group 410-825-3930 info@chesapeakegp.com