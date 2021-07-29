checkAd

Quotient Limited to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

JERSEY, Channel Islands, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be released before market open on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Quotient will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. Participants may access the call by dialing 1-866-269-4264 in the U.S. or 1-323-347-3278 outside the U.S. The access code is 4861155. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.quotientbd.com.

A replay of this conference call will be available through August 12, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 outside the U.S. The replay access code is 4861155.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. In response to the global effort to combat COVID-19, Quotient developed the MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray which is CE marked and has received the U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

The Quotient logo and MosaiQ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

Contact: Peter Buhler, Chief Financial Officer, IR@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26





