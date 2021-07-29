checkAd

iMD Companies, Inc. Transitions Operations to Mine Bitcoin and Alternative Coins and Gives Update on the iMD Crypto Coin Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

Mountain View, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the transition and upgrade of our servers and additional new hardware mining rigs to mine a series of alternative coins and cryptocurrencies. With the recent gains in bitcoin, we are in the process of upgrading our GPU mining rigs to support bitcoin mining as well as alternative coins. We are determined to utilize our servers to mine the most profitable coins at this time with the best possible solutions to add revenue to our bottom line. This also aids to the development of our own iMD Crypto Utility/Asset based Coin.

The company's development of our own coin is progressing very well. We look to have a launch date in the near future for our coin. The number of coins is set for 100,000,000 for the initial coin offering. In addition, iMD is going to back its coin with assets. The iMD Coin will be tethered or “backed” by a basket of assets from bitcoins, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin Cash, ADA and more.

iMD will utilize this coin for trading, financial transactions, and ultimately build it to reward those who use it, and transact with it as well. We are looking to build our own exchange that will trade, sell, and transact with it within iMD’s own cryptocurrency ecosystem. Presently, we’re looking to add our exchange to our portfolio within the next four to six weeks.

iMD will be identifying the name of our coin, pay system and other supporting items to our coin in the near term. We already have digital art we expect to use to go onto our NFT platform and utilize our coin for transactions. iMD is excited to run the course on this new coin ecosystem and we will keep our shareholders apprised of our updates and the ability to purchase our coin and participate in the NFT auctions we expect to provide as well.

Follow iMD Companies, Inc. Social Media

Twitter @ https://twitter.com/imd_inc

Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/imdcompaniesinc/

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies. Inc. (OTC:ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the financial, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFT (non fungible token) markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

iMD Companies, Inc.

info@imdcompaniesinc.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iMD Companies, Inc. Transitions Operations to Mine Bitcoin and Alternative Coins and Gives Update on the iMD Crypto Coin Development Mountain View, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the transition and upgrade of our servers and additional new hardware mining rigs to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board