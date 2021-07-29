checkAd

CCL Industries Announces Bolt-on Acquisition for Checkpoint

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCL Industries Inc. ("the Company") (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today it has acquired the privately owned Uniter Group of companies (“Uniter”). Founded 25 years ago in A Coruña, Spain, Uniter consists of five apparel label factories located in Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Turkey and China. Estimated results for calendar year 2021 are sales of $37.5 million with an adjusted EBITDA of $8.75 million. The purchase price, net of cash and debt, is approximately $53.7 million, subject to customary closing adjustments. The five Uniter factories will become part of the Checkpoint Apparel Labeling Solutions business (“ALS”).

Geoffrey T. Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of CCL industries Inc., commented, “The acquisition of Uniter significantly strengthens Checkpoint’s commercial position in the important Iberian retail apparel market as well as adding to its global manufacturing footprint. We are pleased to welcome Charly L. Conde, Uniter’s founder, and his team to the ALS global leadership team headed by Scott Mitchell-Harris, Group Vice President.”

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (hereinafter collectively referred to as “forward-looking statements”), as defined under applicable securities laws, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are predictive in nature or depend on future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans” or similar expressions. Statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Company, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding forecast sales and estimated adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021.

