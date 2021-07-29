ProTek Capital Inc. – Dividends Record Date and Payout Dates established

Recently, ProTek Capital Acquired Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc., (OTC Pink: BDGR). BDGR was acquired for the purpose of becoming an incubator for various forms of digital currencies, Blockchain codes/programming and NFT’s backed by a solid asset and inventories. BDGR is ready to publish the much-anticipated NFT’s and issue BlackDraco digital coins (tokens) as an additional “bonus” to both groups of shareholders at BDGR and PRPM.

“Our companies want to stay current with the recent trends and business developments in cryptocurrencies, tokens, and NFT’s. The day-to-day business and related activities will be greatly enhanced by each company having access to its own digital currency, and able to process it along with all the other “blockchain” based cryptocurrencies and tokens. We are integrating different sets of software and secured processing in order to enhance our abilities to take in payments, distribute payments and accommodate third party processing for others as an additional revenue generator for our companies. In the recent past, our group of investors who are associated with several publicly trading companies were able to combine and “share” several software packages and “Enterprise Solutions” among all the companies under its management. Software such as Payooze, S3cur3 3D, and Czedr (pronounced cheddar) are being integrated and absorbed in each “software Enterprise Solutions package” specifically designed and individually branded for each company. This is the most economical way for our team to develop the software and then share it among 7 publicly trading companies that we manage!” Explained Edward Vakser, Founder and business plan architect for the companies.

Several milestones of development and achievements had to be met to have dividends and other such “Corporate actions” submitted, and eventually approved by FINRA. Currently, both PRPM and BDGR completed all required steps. Both companies must trade as “current information filer” and a host of details and logistics had to be agreed on and approved. The management will continue to work with FINRA and process the “corporate action” titled: Dividend.