Reminder Acasti Pharma to Host Conference Call on August 4th at 1:00 PM ET to Discuss Planned Acquisition of Grace Therapeutics

LAVAL, Québec, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST) announces a reminder that it will host a business update conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 1:00 PM ET to discuss the planned acquisition of Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (“Grace”), a privately held emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative drug delivery technologies for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases, as well as topics related to the annual and special meeting of shareholders. Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call’s start via email to ACST@crescendo-ir.com.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 844-369-8770 for U.S. callers or +1 862-298-0840 for international callers. The conference call will also be webcasted and is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2210/42244, or on the Company’s News and Investors section of the website: https://www.acastipharma.com/investors/.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s News and Investors section of the website (https://www.acastipharma.com/investors/) through Thursday, November 04, 2021. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Wednesday, August 11, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 42244.

About Acasti

Acasti is a biopharmaceutical innovator that has historically focused on the research, development and commercialization of prescription drugs using OM3 fatty acids delivered both as free fatty acids and bound-to-phospholipid esters, derived from krill oil. OM3 fatty acids have extensive clinical evidence of safety and efficacy in lowering triglycerides in patients with hypertriglyceridemia, or HTG. CaPre, an OM3 phospholipid therapeutic, was being developed for patients with severe HTG.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the merger, Acasti filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 on June 30, 2021 (as amended on July 13, 2021) that includes the preliminary prospectus/proxy statement relating to the merger. On July 15, 2021, the registration statement was declared effective by the SEC and Acasti filed the final prospectus/proxy statement in connection with the merger with the SEC, which contains important information about the merger and related matters. The prospectus/proxy statement will be mailed to Acasti shareholders and is accessible on Acasti’s EDGAR and SEDAR profiles. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF ACASTI ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE ENTIRE PROSPECTUS/PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO SUCH DOCUMENTS)  BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE MERGER BECAUSE IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER AND THE PARTIES TO THE MERGER.

Disclaimer

