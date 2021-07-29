checkAd

Phunware Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 5 00 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Phunware management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 844-369-8774
International dial-in: 862-298-0844

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com.

About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com, https://phunwallet.com, https://phuncoin.com, https://phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.                 

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com
Phone: (949) 574-3860

PR & Media Inquiries:
Email: press@phunware.com
Phone: (512) 693-4199





