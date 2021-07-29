TaskUs Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading outsourcing provider for high growth companies, will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on August 10, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



Investors and other interested parties can access the call and webcast in the following ways: