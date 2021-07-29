GreenBox POS Letter to Shareholders

Dear Valued Shareholders,

It has been a productive year for GreenBox POS thus far and we are grateful for your ongoing support. We continue to make great strides in advancing our blockchain ledger-based payment solutions and more recently, the deployment of our new smart contract technology, branded as Coyni, that we view as a type of stablecoin since they are settled in US dollars. As the world steadily shifts towards cashless payments, smart contracts and stablecoin based payments, we believe GreenBox is at the forefront of these trends and well positioned to be a key player in the financial payments space. We are constantly challenging ourselves to be an innovative and forward-thinking industry leader in today’s competitive financial payments market.

Our core business remains on track with previous estimates of approximately $1.65 billion in transaction volume for FY2021, which is projected to drive an estimated $58 million FY2021 in gross revenues. These values include the expected contribution from our acquisition of ChargeSavvy, LLC but does not include estimated contributions from Coyni. We are proud of our work and progress so far this year. We look forward to updating shareholders at our second quarter earnings announcement.

Recently, we made several major announcements that we believe demonstrate our progress towards continued execution of our global strategy. To ensure proper understanding of these milestones, we felt it appropriate to issue this shareholder letter in addition to hosting a corporate update webinar on Tuesday August 3rd, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Details for the webinar are provided below:

Date: Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in: 1-877-407-4018

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8471

Conference Code: 13722012

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146102

Current volume and revenue guidance is due to expected increased volume and revenues from the scalability achieved with our Generation 3 launch, the growing agent network being cultivated by the GreenBox team, and in large part, strategic acquisitions. Partnerships are essential for successful payment processing businesses, and based on our technological advancements with Generation 3, an eye towards enhanced customer support, renewed integration strategies, and evolving compliance, we continue to build our ISO and agent network, resulting in expected high volume books of business brought into our processing ecosystem.