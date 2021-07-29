checkAd

GreenBox POS Letter to Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 14:31  |  37   |   |   

Company to Host Shareholder Update Call on Tuesday, August 3, at 4:30 PM ET

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions, today issued a letter to shareholders from the Company’s Chairman, Ben Errez.

Dear Valued Shareholders,

It has been a productive year for GreenBox POS thus far and we are grateful for your ongoing support. We continue to make great strides in advancing our blockchain ledger-based payment solutions and more recently, the deployment of our new smart contract technology, branded as Coyni, that we view as a type of stablecoin since they are settled in US dollars. As the world steadily shifts towards cashless payments, smart contracts and stablecoin based payments, we believe GreenBox is at the forefront of these trends and well positioned to be a key player in the financial payments space. We are constantly challenging ourselves to be an innovative and forward-thinking industry leader in today’s competitive financial payments market.

Our core business remains on track with previous estimates of approximately $1.65 billion in transaction volume for FY2021, which is projected to drive an estimated $58 million FY2021 in gross revenues. These values include the expected contribution from our acquisition of ChargeSavvy, LLC but does not include estimated contributions from Coyni. We are proud of our work and progress so far this year. We look forward to updating shareholders at our second quarter earnings announcement.

Recently, we made several major announcements that we believe demonstrate our progress towards continued execution of our global strategy. To ensure proper understanding of these milestones, we felt it appropriate to issue this shareholder letter in addition to hosting a corporate update webinar on Tuesday August 3rd, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Details for the webinar are provided below:

Date: Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in: 1-877-407-4018
International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8471
Conference Code: 13722012
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146102

Current volume and revenue guidance is due to expected increased volume and revenues from the scalability achieved with our Generation 3 launch, the growing agent network being cultivated by the GreenBox team, and in large part, strategic acquisitions. Partnerships are essential for successful payment processing businesses, and based on our technological advancements with Generation 3, an eye towards enhanced customer support, renewed integration strategies, and evolving compliance, we continue to build our ISO and agent network, resulting in expected high volume books of business brought into our processing ecosystem.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GreenBox POS Letter to Shareholders Company to Host Shareholder Update Call on Tuesday, August 3, at 4:30 PM ET SAN DIEGO, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board