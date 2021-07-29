checkAd

Albireo to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5

— Conference call and webcast to be held at 10:00 a.m. ET —

BOSTON, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on August 5, 2021, to provide a business update and review the company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

To access the live conference call by phone, please dial 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international), and provide the access code 13720893. A live audio webcast will be accessible from the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website, https://ir.albireopharma.com/. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website for 3 months following the event.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a rare liver disease company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s product, Bylvay, was approved by the U.S. FDA as the first for the treatment of pruritus in patients with all sub-types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and is also being developed to treat other rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 trials in Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia, as well as an Open-label Extension (OLE) study for PFIC. In Europe, Bylvay has been approved for the treatment of PFIC and has been submitted for pricing and reimbursement approval. The Company has also initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies moving ahead with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Media Contact: 
Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com
Lisa Rivero, 617-947-0899, lisa.rivero@syneoshealth.com 

Investor Contact: 
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578  





