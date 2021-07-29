Albireo to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5

— Conference call and webcast to be held at 10:00 a.m. ET —

BOSTON, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on August 5, 2021, to provide a business update and review the company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



To access the live conference call by phone, please dial 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international), and provide the access code 13720893. A live audio webcast will be accessible from the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website, https://ir.albireopharma.com/. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website for 3 months following the event.