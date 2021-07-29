GBS Inc. to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update on August 11

- Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET -

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021, shortly after the NASDAQ market close on Wednesday, August 11. Management will then host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Title: GBS,Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year Financial Results

Conference Call & Webcast Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Conference

Call Details: Toll-Free: 877-407-3982

International: 201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13721414 The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s website and will be available via the following links:



Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145701

https://investors.gbs.inc/news-and-events/investor-calendar



The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About GBS Inc.

GBS Inc. is a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. With the world-first Biosensor Platform, GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with diabetes.

For more information, please visit GBS.inc or follow GBS Inc. on Twitter and LinkedIn.

