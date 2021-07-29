Redmond, OR Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies’ BKR 5000

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that Redmond Fire & Rescue in Redmond, OR has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that Redmond Fire & Rescue in Redmond, OR has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and deployment. In addition to the city of Redmond, the department also interoperates with other fire and rescue providers in Deschutes County, including Sisters, Bend and Alfafa. BK President Tim Vitou commented, "Redmond Fire & Rescue has been a valued customer for some time and we appreciate the opportunity to assist their upgrade to our new BKR 5000 portable communications technology. The Department plays a key role fighting the wildland fires that have unfortunately become a regular occurrence in the area, so it is vital that they use a portable communications platform that provides exceptional performance and reliability to enable effective, timely and safe field operations. We admire the efforts of the Redmond Fire & Rescue professionals who keep the local communities safe and protected during fire, medical, and other emergencies and we're pleased to provide our BKR 5000 communications technology to keep them connected while in the field."