checkAd

Redmond, OR Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies’ BKR 5000

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that Redmond Fire & Rescue in Redmond, OR has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that Redmond Fire & Rescue in Redmond, OR has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and deployment. In addition to the city of Redmond, the department also interoperates with other fire and rescue providers in Deschutes County, including Sisters, Bend and Alfafa.

BK President Tim Vitou commented, "Redmond Fire & Rescue has been a valued customer for some time and we appreciate the opportunity to assist their upgrade to our new BKR 5000 portable communications technology. The Department plays a key role fighting the wildland fires that have unfortunately become a regular occurrence in the area, so it is vital that they use a portable communications platform that provides exceptional performance and reliability to enable effective, timely and safe field operations. We admire the efforts of the Redmond Fire & Rescue professionals who keep the local communities safe and protected during fire, medical, and other emergencies and we're pleased to provide our BKR 5000 communications technology to keep them connected while in the field."

The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough Public Safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.

A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Redmond, OR Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies’ BKR 5000 WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that Redmond Fire & Rescue in Redmond, OR has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business ...
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against Black Ice Advisors LLC for Significant Damages in ...
Cinedigm Partners with Exeest to Power Fandor(R) Film Submission Portal for Independent Filmmakers ...
Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021
Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
RedHill Settles Movantik(R) Apotex Patent Litigation
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...