Redmond, OR Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies’ BKR 5000
WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that Redmond Fire & Rescue in Redmond, OR has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and deployment. In addition to the city of Redmond, the department also interoperates with other fire and rescue providers in Deschutes County, including Sisters, Bend and Alfafa.
BK President Tim Vitou commented, "Redmond Fire & Rescue has been a valued customer for some time and we appreciate the opportunity to assist their upgrade to our new BKR 5000 portable communications technology. The Department plays a key role fighting the wildland fires that have unfortunately become a regular occurrence in the area, so it is vital that they use a portable communications platform that provides exceptional performance and reliability to enable effective, timely and safe field operations. We admire the efforts of the Redmond Fire & Rescue professionals who keep the local communities safe and protected during fire, medical, and other emergencies and we're pleased to provide our BKR 5000 communications technology to keep them connected while in the field."
The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough Public Safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.
A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.
