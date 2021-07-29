Joby Begins Journey to Becoming First eVTOL Airline

Joby Aero Inc. (“Joby”), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced it had taken the first step towards building the first eVTOL airline , by beginning the process to receive a Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”).

(Photo: Business Wire)

A Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate is required for Joby to operate its revolutionary aircraft as an air taxi service in cities and communities around the United States. Alongside a Type Certificate and Production Certificate, this is one of three regulatory approvals critical to the planned launch of Joby’s all-electric aerial ridesharing service in 2024.

The Company is now in the first of five stages necessary for Joby to achieve Part 135 certification in 2022. It expects to start the next stage of the process in August, with the submission of additional application materials including the full complement of airline operating manuals. Once that documentation is approved, the FAA will visit Joby locations to observe training sessions and witness flight operations before issuing its final approval.

As Joby’s all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft is not expected to receive its type certification until 2023, the company intends to operate traditional, existing, certified aircraft under the Part 135 air carrier certification from 2022 before adding the Joby aircraft to the airline operating certificate once it is certified.

The process is led by Joby’s Head of Air Operations, Bonny Simi, an aviation executive who held key operational and strategic positions at JetBlue Airways as it underwent a period of rapid growth. Simi also has over 30 years of experience as an airline pilot at JetBlue and United Airlines.

“We’re excited to reach this milestone on the path toward becoming the first eVTOL airline in the world,” said Simi. “We look forward to working closely with the FAA as we prepare to welcome passengers to a new kind of air travel — one that is environmentally friendly, quiet enough to operate close to cities and communities, and will save people valuable time.”

Joby’s air operations team includes numerous aviation industry veterans with extensive experience, including Kellen Mollahan, a former MV-22 pilot with the U.S. Marine Corps, as assistant director of operations; Matthew Lykins, an expert maintenance safety inspector and auditor, avionics technician and pilot with more than 30 years of experience, as director of maintenance; Peter Wilson, former lead test pilot for the F-35B program with more than 35 years of flight test and instructor experience, as director of flight standards and training; and Jill Wilson, an aviation safety leader who has held roles at Embraer, XO Jet and Cape Air.