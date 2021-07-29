checkAd

Creative Learning Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Bricks4Schoolz

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since Bricks4Schoolz launched in 2018, the hands-on, fun, and interactive online platform has helped students improve their learning, retention, and application of mathematics.  Bricks4Schoolz uses custom software in combination with physical LEGO projects to teach specific, targeted math standards through a series of math questions and challenges. The effectiveness of the program rests on a simple but powerful principle: learning should be fun. 

Christopher Rego, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Learning Corporation, commented, “We are excited to acquire Bricks4Schoolz, which will accelerate the next phase of our STEM growth by offering our Unique STEM LAB Solution to both public and private schools and further extend our leadership position in the STEAM education space.  With more than 400 franchises around the world, a focused strategic global sales plan, and our new STEM Lab platform, we are well-positioned for market growth. Combining Bricks4Schoolz with Bricks4Kidz will be transformative for implementing STEM Lab solutions. We appreciate the invaluable collaboration from the Bricks4Schoolz team and look forward to their ongoing support as we deliver value to our stakeholders."

About Bricks4Schoolz:
At Bricks4Schoolz, our mission is simple: math should be fun.

While math, STEM, and STEAM are being championed as the fundamental skill for the 21st-century economy, the trends in math scores, math anxiety, and performance across all ages show signs of worsening. How do we fix this in the early years of a child’s education when we still have a chance to make a change?

Bricks4Schoolz seeks to empower elementary school students to rise above math anxiety and conquer the fears and negativity that stymie their growth and performance in the subject and engage in math in an exciting, adventure-filled way that sparks their curiosity, sense of purpose, and enjoyment.

By harnessing the power of play, LEGO brick building, and a fun, adventure-based e-learning program, we have created a turnkey, one-of-a-kind math resource that supports students’ independent learning in Common Core Math standards, all with the principal that FUN should be at the core of the student experience. 

For more information visit our website https://www.bricks4schoolz.com/

About Creative Learning Corporation
Creative Learning Corporation entity BFK Franchise Company LLC (Bricks 4 Kidz) has brought hands-on learning opportunities to after-school STEAM programs, in-school workshops, summer camps, and birthday parties since 2009. With more than 450 locations around the globe, thousands of children participate in our programs located in schools, community centers, and creativity centers every week. This dedication to excellence earned us the #1 spot as the best children’s enrichment program 3 years in a row. With the addition of our online presence, we will expand our reach tremendously to help children who are located anywhere. They can access the learning platform any time, any day, from anywhere in the world.

Contact Information: Robyn Ewing, rewing@creativelearningcorp.com
904-238-3878





