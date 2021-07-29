Chubb Launches Academy to Recruit Diverse New Talent Into Insurance Industry

The scheme is targeted at individuals in the early stages of their career journey, with no requirement for a university degree or previous experience in the insurance sector. People from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds are particularly encouraged to apply.

Participation in Chubb Academy aims to lay the foundation for an internationally-focused career, initially in property and casualty commercial insurance, with a view to moving into a professional role in any part of the Chubb organisation. The programme is aimed at people with up to five years of work experience who want to kick-start or accelerate their career.

Applicants must be able to speak English plus any two of the following languages: French, Italian, Spanish, German or Dutch. They must also be willing to work outside their home country.

Over the course of 24 months, successful candidates will spend 20% of their time in structured learning and the remainder training on the job. They will also work with a mentor to help them navigate through professional situations in their early development. In addition, wherever possible, they will be involved in cross-border/cross-functional projects allowing them to expand their network, including among senior management.

Chubb Academy will offer an opportunity to build new skills and capabilities, including:

Underwriting across a range of insurance products;

Customer-oriented thinking;

Portfolio management;

Identifying developing market needs;

Using digital capabilities to enable data-driven decisions;

Cultural awareness.

Sara Mitchell, Division President, Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa Chubb said: "Insurance is first and foremost a people industry and, while we have fantastic talent already across the Chubb organisation, it is absolutely imperative that we find the next generation of insurance professionals. That's why I am delighted that we have launched the Chubb Academy. The insurance sector has changed significantly in recent years and insurers need to recruit people from the widest range of backgrounds possible. Chubb Academy will ensure we have the people and skills to continue to stay relevant both in terms of the clients we work with and our understanding of their risks."

Prospective candidates for the Chubb Academy can complete an online application form here.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

