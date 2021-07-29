checkAd

SJI Utilities President Dave Robbins Announces Retirement; Melissa Orsen to Lead SJI Utilities

Leonard Brinson, Eric Stein Promoted to Senior Vice President; Brent Schomber Promoted to President and COO, South Jersey Gas

FOLSOM, N.J. July 29, 2021 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) announced key promotions to the executive leadership teams to ensure continued growth across the business. The following promotions and organizational changes are part of SJI’s executive succession plan.

SJI Utilities President, Dave Robbins, Announces Retirement 
Dave Robbins, President of SJI Utilities, will retire at the end of 2021 after nearly three decades of service to SJI.

“During Dave’s career at SJI, he has built a legacy of safety and unwavering commitment to the customers and communities we serve at South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas,” said Mike Renna, SJI President and CEO. “Under his leadership, our utilities have reached best-in-class levels, recognized for innovation, service, operational excellence, and safety. Dave has been an incredible asset to SJI, and we thank him for his dedication and leadership.” 

