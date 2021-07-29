checkAd

Vytex Director Dr. R.K. Matthan Announces Innovations in Dry Latex, Tires & Sustainability at the International Latex Conference

  • Tire enhancements for improved vehicle fuel efficiency (rolling resistance) and safety (wet grip/winter tires)
  • New Vytex DPNR food and medical grades with allergenic protein levels below detection limits
  • Multiple grades of Vytex raw material multi-sourced from Corrie MacColl at highest levels of sustainability (FSC, TMTD & Nitrosamine Free DPNR)
  • ISO standards being drafted for deproteinized natural rubber solids and latex

WORCESTER, MA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) Director, Ranjit K. Matthan, PhD, announced key developments in Vytex Deproteinized Natural Rubber (DPNR) for automotive tires, food and medical grade products and improvements in sustainability during his opening plenary session of The 2021 International Latex Conference (ILC). Corrie MacColl Latex Director John Heath joined Dr. Matthan to discuss major progress on sustainability initiatives in natural rubber latex production. The session, titled “Innovations and Sustainability in Natural Rubber Latex - The New Paradigm,” is available on demand for conference registrants at the ILC website. Co-Authors of the presentation are William Doyle – Vytex Product Development Consultant for Vystar Corp., and Joseph John – Director, Polymer Consultancy Services Ltd.

The Vytex process on natural rubber liquid produces a purer, higher hydrocarbon content with a lower non-rubber solids (NRS) base material. A key advantage is that Vytex can be modified further without interference from the NRS.

Tire Enhancements - Research conducted in partnership with the Indian Rubber Manufacturers Research Association (IRMRA) and automotive tire companies has resumed after the pandemic shutdown and has shown that Vytex DPNR offers improved low rolling resistance (LRR) and better wet grip. Additionally, initial tests blending natural rubber with newer silica tire formulations are showing potential for improved vehicle fuel efficiency. Further trials are underway.

Food and Medical Grade Vytex Formulations - Vytex DPNR formulations have proven to be below the standard levels of detection for various allergenic proteins found in raw latex. This would qualify Vytex DPNR as safe for use for a wide variety of food packaging and medical grade applications – beyond condoms and surgical gloves for which it was previously approved. Tests in IRMRA laboratories showed zero ammonia and formic acid, and only residual natural phosphates present in the final product.

