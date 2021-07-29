checkAd

Factris Continues to Grow Despite Declining Factoring Trend

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 14:46  |  29   |   |   

- Factris' 2021 results showed significant growth in portfolios, customers, and invoices financed

- Factris grew while general factoring shrank across the EU

AMSTERDAM, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech company Factris has published their results from the first half of 2021, revealing substantial growth in their factoring services compared to 2020. According to the global financing body FCI report, this growth stands in contrast with the rest of the factoring in the EU, which declined roughly 7% during the pandemic.

The uncommon results from the fintech revealed double or even triple-digit growth across the board, with portfolio growth up 82% in comparison to 2020, resulting in a 130% year-over-year (YoY) increase. This was accompanied by an increase of 58% in the number of invoices financed, capturing a 35% growth YoY. Still another increase was the number of customers serviced, with 145% more customers compared to the same period in 2020, netting a YoY increase of 120%. The report also noted a wide variety of sectors financed, with wholesale, services, and construction sectors making up the top three, respectively.

Factris grew despite the downturn thanks to their constant technological advancement. Factris was actively developing proprietary technologies well before the pandemic, such as their own platform designed purely for factoring and an AI-powered risk-assessment system funded by the EU. "Our well-founded systems, such as our FAB (Finance Automation for Business) platform, have allowed us to be ready for the unknown," said CEO Brian Reaves. "It's a long-term strategy that took time and effort to establish in the beginning, but is ultimately paying off during challenging times like the pandemic."

To continue to foster growth during an uncertain financial atmosphere, Factris recently announced the addition of a new advisory board member, Rob Oudman. Mr. Oudman has advised for decades on hundreds of acquisitions totaling tens of billions in value. 

About Factris

Based out of Amsterdam, Factris is a fintech company on a mission to provide quick, low-cost working capital to European SMEs via financial technology with personalised guidance. Factris has won the 2021 Business Excellence Award by Acquisition International Magazine, the 2021 Fintech Innovation Award by Finance Monthly and was named the 2020 SME Working Capital Provider of the Year by the Prestige Awards.

For more information, please contact:

Liudmila Dobiliene
CMO
liudmila.dobiliene@factris.com
+31 20 50 50 333

Or visit www.factris.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Factris Continues to Grow Despite Declining Factoring Trend - Factris' 2021 results showed significant growth in portfolios, customers, and invoices financed - Factris grew while general factoring shrank across the EU AMSTERDAM, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fintech company Factris has published their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?
Reynolds U.K.'s POWER DMS Awarded Silver-Level Integration Status from DAF Trucks N.V.
KBC Releases New Version of Process Simulation Technology to Support Green Energy
Automotive Lighting Manufacturers Capitalizing on Advanced Front Headlights Sales, Overall Demand to Surpass US$ 34.7 Bn in 2021: FMI
Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website
OKEx lists Axie Infinity's AXS
St Kitts and Nevis Ranks as Strongest Passport Amongst Caribbean Countries That Offer Citizenship ...
Johnson Matthey acquires assets to accelerate green hydrogen scale-up
Japan Airlines goes live with IBS Software to Manage its International Cargo Operations
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...