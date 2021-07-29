Blackstone to Offer Senior Notes

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, senior notes of Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C., its indirect subsidiary. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by The Blackstone Group Inc. and its indirect subsidiaries, Blackstone Holdings I L.P., Blackstone Holdings AI L.P., Blackstone Holdings II L.P., Blackstone Holdings III L.P. and Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. Blackstone intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, to fund a portion of the purchase price for Blackstone’s previously announced acquisition of a 9.9% equity interest in American International Group, Inc.’s life and retirement business.

The notes will be offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933.