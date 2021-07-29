Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of $175 million of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

INDIANAPOLIS, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of common stock and, to certain investors in lieu thereof, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering, at a price to the public of $11.00 per share of common stock and $10.9999 per pre-funded warrant.



At closing, IEA will issue 8,161,502 shares of its common stock and, pre-funded warrants to purchase 7,747,589 additional shares of its common stock. The pre-funded warrants will be issued to ASOF Holdings I, L.P. (“ASOF”), a fund managed by Ares Management LLC, and other investors who would otherwise have exceeded 32% (or, at the election of the purchaser, 9.99%) beneficial ownership of our issued and outstanding common stock immediately following the offering. The shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants will be issued separately. The pre-funded warrants do not have a term and may be exercised for a price of $0.0001 per share immediately upon issuance. The pre-funded warrants will be certificated, and will be delivered to the investors by physical delivery following the closing. There is no established public trading market for the pre-funded warrants and IEA does not expect a market to develop.

The underwriting discounts and commissions for shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants purchased by public investors will be $0.66 per share of common stock and be approximately $0.66 per pre-funded warrant. The underwriters will not receive any discount or commissions on shares of common stock or pre-funded warrants purchased by ASOF or its affiliates. The common stock and pre-funded warrants purchased by ASOF will result in ASOF and its affiliates beneficially owning in excess of 37.8% of our outstanding common stock on an Adjusted Outstanding Basis (as defined in the prospectus supplement for the offering).

In addition, IEA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock up to 15% of the aggregate number of shares of common stock plus the shares of common stock underlying any pre-funded warrants that are sold in the offering, at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by IEA.