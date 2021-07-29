checkAd

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of $175 million of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 14:46  |  35   |   |   

INDIANAPOLIS, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of common stock and, to certain investors in lieu thereof, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering, at a price to the public of $11.00 per share of common stock and $10.9999 per pre-funded warrant.

At closing, IEA will issue 8,161,502 shares of its common stock and, pre-funded warrants to purchase 7,747,589 additional shares of its common stock. The pre-funded warrants will be issued to ASOF Holdings I, L.P. (“ASOF”), a fund managed by Ares Management LLC, and other investors who would otherwise have exceeded 32% (or, at the election of the purchaser, 9.99%) beneficial ownership of our issued and outstanding common stock immediately following the offering. The shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants will be issued separately. The pre-funded warrants do not have a term and may be exercised for a price of $0.0001 per share immediately upon issuance. The pre-funded warrants will be certificated, and will be delivered to the investors by physical delivery following the closing. There is no established public trading market for the pre-funded warrants and IEA does not expect a market to develop.

The underwriting discounts and commissions for shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants purchased by public investors will be $0.66 per share of common stock and be approximately $0.66 per pre-funded warrant. The underwriters will not receive any discount or commissions on shares of common stock or pre-funded warrants purchased by ASOF or its affiliates. The common stock and pre-funded warrants purchased by ASOF will result in ASOF and its affiliates beneficially owning in excess of 37.8% of our outstanding common stock on an Adjusted Outstanding Basis (as defined in the prospectus supplement for the offering).

In addition, IEA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock up to 15% of the aggregate number of shares of common stock plus the shares of common stock underlying any pre-funded warrants that are sold in the offering, at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by IEA.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of $175 million of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants INDIANAPOLIS, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of common stock and, to certain investors in lieu …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2ND QUARTER 2021 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board