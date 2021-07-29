checkAd

WestKam Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the “Company” or “WestKam”), WestKam reports that an Area Restriction Order has been issued by the BC Wildfire Service for the Spark Lake Wildfire Area, effective July 26, 2021, which encompasses the Bonaparte Claim Group. The Area Restriction Order is in place to protect the public in areas where there are continued fire suppression activities.

Matt Wayrynen, President and CEO of WestKam Gold Corp., states, “WestKam is disappointed that it may be unable to undertake exploration activity on its Bonaparte Property as planned in 2021. The Area Restriction Order is currently in effect until October 15, 2021, which seriously impacts our proposed drill program due to the onset of usual winter conditions. Obviously, the safety of the public and our work crews take priority. If the current conditions improve and snow pack allows, the Company’s drill permit is valid until November 2021 and every effort will be made to complete the drill program as planned.”

The exploration program was designed to evaluate both soil geochemical and chargeability / resistivity IP anomalies associated with fault structures located 700m southeast of the “Discovery Zone.”  At this site a fence of five (5) drill holes oriented near east-west, each at 150m in length is proposed. Two additional drill holes are proposed at the east end of the five-hole drill fence to test chargeability/resistivity and soil geochemical anomalies. The drill holes are located along the Cooler Creek logging access trail. Three additional drill holes are also being proposed located at the site of drill hole 2015-05 located to the east of the Discovery Zone along the Goose Lake F.S.R. The purpose of these drill holes is to determine the strike and dip of a gold bearing quartz vein intersected in 2015. The proposed drill program above totals 10 NQ diamond drill holes totaling 1,500m.

About WestKam Gold Corp.

WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.westkamgold.com.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed by R. Kemp, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Matt Wayrynen”                        
Matthew J. Wayrynen, President & CEO

WestKam Gold Corp.
Suite 900, 570 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1 		Contact: Investor Relations
ir@westkamgold.com
www.westkamgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: TSXV acceptance of the Offering; future costs and expenses being based on historical costs and expenses, adjusted for inflation; and market demand for, and market acceptance of, the Offering. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.


