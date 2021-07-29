WestKam Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Update

Matt Wayrynen, President and CEO of WestKam Gold Corp., states, “WestKam is disappointed that it may be unable to undertake exploration activity on its Bonaparte Property as planned in 2021. The Area Restriction Order is currently in effect until October 15, 2021, which seriously impacts our proposed drill program due to the onset of usual winter conditions. Obviously, the safety of the public and our work crews take priority. If the current conditions improve and snow pack allows, the Company’s drill permit is valid until November 2021 and every effort will be made to complete the drill program as planned.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the “ Company” or “WestKam ”), WestKam reports that an Area Restriction Order has been issued by the BC Wildfire Service for the Spark Lake Wildfire Area, effective July 26, 2021, which encompasses the Bonaparte Claim Group. The Area Restriction Order is in place to protect the public in areas where there are continued fire suppression activities.

The exploration program was designed to evaluate both soil geochemical and chargeability / resistivity IP anomalies associated with fault structures located 700m southeast of the “Discovery Zone.” At this site a fence of five (5) drill holes oriented near east-west, each at 150m in length is proposed. Two additional drill holes are proposed at the east end of the five-hole drill fence to test chargeability/resistivity and soil geochemical anomalies. The drill holes are located along the Cooler Creek logging access trail. Three additional drill holes are also being proposed located at the site of drill hole 2015-05 located to the east of the Discovery Zone along the Goose Lake F.S.R. The purpose of these drill holes is to determine the strike and dip of a gold bearing quartz vein intersected in 2015. The proposed drill program above totals 10 NQ diamond drill holes totaling 1,500m.

