checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021 and raises guidance for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 14:54  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021 and raises guidance for 2021

29-Jul-2021 / 14:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, July 29, 2021 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) achieved revenue growth of 8 percent in the first half of 2021 (January 01, 2021 - June 30, 2021) according to preliminary figures. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 9 percent.

Business performance of continuing operations in the first half of 2021

In total, revenue from continuing operations of the Allgeier Group increased by 8 percent to Euro 192.4 million in the first half of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020 (previous year: Euro 178.4 million). Gross profit (defined as total operating performance less cost of sales and personnel expenses directly attributable to sales) increased by 23 percent to Euro 57.6 million in this period (previous year: Euro 46.7 million). Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses on property, plant and equipment, interest and taxes, adjusted for extraordinary items and items relating to other periods) increased by 77 percent to Euro 18.0 million (previous year: Euro 10.2 million). In particular, an extraordinary item with a total amount of Euro 6.1 million is adjusted, resulting from the valuation of 900,000 share options with a term of ten years issued in June 2021. This amount is allocated to personnel expenses and thus reduces the earnings items in the second quarter of 2021, but is not cash-relevant, as conditional capital exists for the subsequent exercise of the option rights. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew by 50 percent to Euro 11.9 million in the reporting period after the extraordinary items (previous year: Euro 8.0 million). EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) amounted to Euro 3.8 million (previous year: Euro 0.8 million). Adjusted for the extraordinary item of the valuation of the stock options, EBIT in the first half of 2021 would amount to Euro 9.9 million.

Seite 1 von 5
Allgeier Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Allgeier Computer - eine Firma deren Wert ..... ! ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021 and raises guidance for 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021 and raises guidance for 2021 29-Jul-2021 / 14:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG schließt Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG ab und prognostiziert bei erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM veräußert Geschäftsaktivitäten im Vereinigten Königreich und Irland und ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plant Erweiterung des Produktportfolios um innovative Solar-Dachziegel und erwirbt ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Lotto24 AG; Bieter: ZEAL Network SE
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Buchgewinn von 225 Mio. Euro aus der Veräußerung der Geschäftsaktivitäten im ...
DGAP-News: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES weiter auf Expansionskurs: Erstes Projekt ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:55 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum und hebt die Guidance für das Jahr 2021 an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
14:54 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum und hebt die Guidance für das Jahr 2021 an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.07.21Allgeier kauft Mehrheit an der MySign AG aus der Schweiz
4investors | Kommentare
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier verstärkt sich mit Schweizer eCommerce-Agentur und Softwarehaus MySign AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier strengthens with Swiss eCommerce agency and software house MySign AG
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier verstärkt sich mit Schweizer eCommerce-Agentur und Softwarehaus MySign AG
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
02.07.21DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.07.21DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.07.21DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.07.21DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings