ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021 and raises guidance for 2021
29-Jul-2021

Business performance of continuing operations in the first half of 2021

In total, revenue from continuing operations of the Allgeier Group increased by 8 percent to Euro 192.4 million in the first half of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020 (previous year: Euro 178.4 million). Gross profit (defined as total operating performance less cost of sales and personnel expenses directly attributable to sales) increased by 23 percent to Euro 57.6 million in this period (previous year: Euro 46.7 million). Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses on property, plant and equipment, interest and taxes, adjusted for extraordinary items and items relating to other periods) increased by 77 percent to Euro 18.0 million (previous year: Euro 10.2 million). In particular, an extraordinary item with a total amount of Euro 6.1 million is adjusted, resulting from the valuation of 900,000 share options with a term of ten years issued in June 2021. This amount is allocated to personnel expenses and thus reduces the earnings items in the second quarter of 2021, but is not cash-relevant, as conditional capital exists for the subsequent exercise of the option rights. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew by 50 percent to Euro 11.9 million in the reporting period after the extraordinary items (previous year: Euro 8.0 million). EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) amounted to Euro 3.8 million (previous year: Euro 0.8 million). Adjusted for the extraordinary item of the valuation of the stock options, EBIT in the first half of 2021 would amount to Euro 9.9 million.