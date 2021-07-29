Genpact Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Ecosystem; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integration to Enable Easy Access to Claims Handling Services

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Genpact (NYSE: G), a firm focused on delivering digital transformation, including deep expertise in claims processing, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that Genpact’s new Ready for Guidewire validated add-on is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Genpact transforms business processes using digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations supporting the insurance industry. The firm serves as a transformation partner for insurers globally; its solutions encompass the entire claims lifecycle to drive strategic business impact, providing positive claims experiences for policyholders and cost-effective claims handling with reduced cycle times.

Genpact’s Ready for Guidewire add-on connects ClaimCenter users to Genpact Claims Manager for digital inspection and adjudication services. Genpact’s technology enables virtual inspections, self-service inspections, and a full suite of field services including managed repairs.

With Genpact’s add-on for Claims Services, insurers can:

Instantly and automatically create and assign claims to Genpact for claims servicing;

Quickly access claim status updates directly within ClaimCenter;

Easily send and receive notes and documents relevant to the claim to and from Genpact; and

Increase customer satisfaction by reducing claims cycle times and freeing up claims professionals to focus on the overall claims process and policyholder experience.

“In a digital-first world, insurers are under increasing pressure to provide faster service, speeding claims, and tailoring the experience to where, when, and how customers want and need it,” said Sameer Dewan, global business leader, Insurance, Genpact. “The combination of Guidewire’s industry-leading claims management system, ClaimCenter, and Genpact’s end-to-end, flexible claims solutions brings together two leaders with deep expertise in insurance and business transformation to help our joint clients reimagine their claims processes and improve experience for both their agents and policyholders.”