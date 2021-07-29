checkAd

Genpact Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Ecosystem; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integration to Enable Easy Access to Claims Handling Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 14:55  |  28   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Genpact (NYSE: G), a firm focused on delivering digital transformation, including deep expertise in claims processing, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that Genpact’s new Ready for Guidewire validated add-on is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Genpact transforms business processes using digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations supporting the insurance industry. The firm serves as a transformation partner for insurers globally; its solutions encompass the entire claims lifecycle to drive strategic business impact, providing positive claims experiences for policyholders and cost-effective claims handling with reduced cycle times.

Genpact’s Ready for Guidewire add-on connects ClaimCenter users to Genpact Claims Manager for digital inspection and adjudication services. Genpact’s technology enables virtual inspections, self-service inspections, and a full suite of field services including managed repairs.

With Genpact’s add-on for Claims Services, insurers can:

  • Instantly and automatically create and assign claims to Genpact for claims servicing;
  • Quickly access claim status updates directly within ClaimCenter;
  • Easily send and receive notes and documents relevant to the claim to and from Genpact; and
  • Increase customer satisfaction by reducing claims cycle times and freeing up claims professionals to focus on the overall claims process and policyholder experience.

“In a digital-first world, insurers are under increasing pressure to provide faster service, speeding claims, and tailoring the experience to where, when, and how customers want and need it,” said Sameer Dewan, global business leader, Insurance, Genpact. “The combination of Guidewire’s industry-leading claims management system, ClaimCenter, and Genpact’s end-to-end, flexible claims solutions brings together two leaders with deep expertise in insurance and business transformation to help our joint clients reimagine their claims processes and improve experience for both their agents and policyholders.”

Seite 1 von 2


Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genpact Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Ecosystem; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integration to Enable Easy Access to Claims Handling Services Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Genpact (NYSE: G), a firm focused on delivering digital transformation, including deep expertise in claims …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.3 Million, Up 22.2% ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21CCG IQ’s ClaimCenter Add-On for Claims Estimating and Servicing Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Gore Mutual Insurance Company Becomes First Canadian Insurer Using Guidewire Cloud to Deploy the Full InsuranceSuite
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten