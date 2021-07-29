The Office of Public Works in Ireland Enhances Digital and Technology Strategy with 8x8 XCaaS

One of Ireland’s oldest government agencies, responsible for property management, heritage services, and flood risk management, OPW was challenged by disparate legacy telephony systems that could not meet the needs of its increasingly hybrid workforce. With more than 2,500 staff members – including contingent, seasonal workers – located at 140 sites across the Republic of Ireland, OPW needed a modern cloud communications platform that was cost-effective and reliable, providing the organisation the agility to allow staff to communicate and collaborate with customers, and each other, from anywhere, and on any device.

With 8x8 XCaaS, OPW is able to improve manageability and reliability, ensure organisational resilience, and enable an operate-from-anywhere workforce. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the 8x8 Experience Communications Platform, a reliable, secure, and compliant cloud platform that offers the highest levels of reliability with the industry’s only financially-backed, platform-wide 99.99 percent SLA across an integrated Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution.

Working with 8x8, OPW smoothly transitioned staff and communications capabilities to their new headquarters in Dublin, and across all of their sites, without losing connection with colleagues, partners and customers. OPW’s commitment to being client focused, ensuring timely delivery of services, and providing value for money was made possible with 8x8’s integrated communications, collaboration, and customer engagement product.

The OPW deployment of 8x8 XCaaS further demonstrates 8x8’s continued growth within the Public Sector in Ireland and the UK:

The number of UK public sector customers has nearly doubled year-over-year, ending March 31, 2021.

8x8 XCaaS is now deployed by more than a third of London’s boroughs.

More than 20 NHS Trusts have deployed 8x8 XCaaS in the last 12 months.

Additional public sector organisations who recently signed and deployed 8x8 XCaaS include: Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust provides mental health, learning disability, and community healthcare services for four metropolitan boroughs. This UK public sector organization selected the 8x8 XCaaS solution to enhance the patient support and communication capabilities for more than 3,000 employees. Sefton Council is the local authority providing essential community services for more than 270,000 residents in the Liverpool City Region. Following their original deployment of 8x8 CCaaS in 2020, the Council is now deploying services that include UCaaS and 8x8 Secure Pay for the full XCaaS solution, which allows Council employees to work freely from any location. NHS Public Health Scotland, which provides support to the 14 regional NHS Health Boards, further expanded 8x8's integrated CCaaS and UCaaS product to now support over 3,500 employees. Their communications needs were critical to managing vaccination helplines and booking services for Scotland's COVID-19 response and 8x8 rapidly moved them to the cloud.



Liam Stewart, Head of ICT at Office of Public Works, said: “To continue effectively delivering services to our customers, we needed a different approach to enabling communications across our very distributed environment - one that provided collaboration and customer engagement tools, while also being easier to administer and maintain. 8x8 provided us with exactly the solution we needed, including the capabilities to work remotely, on any device, and support both employee and customer communications - all easily administered from one, central console. We have a long track record providing valuable services in Ireland since 1831, however, with 8x8, we no longer have to rely on legacy systems and can move forward as an innovative and future-focused organisation.”