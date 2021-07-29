checkAd

Plains All American Announces Release of 2020 Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 14:55  |  12   |   |   

HOUSTON, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) today announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report, available on the Sustainability section of its website at plainsallamerican.com/sustainability.

“Our core values of Safety and Environmental Stewardship, Ethics and Integrity, Accountability, and Respect and Fairness are fundamental to our commitment to run a long-term sustainable business,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains. “We strive to be a good corporate citizen, responsible stewards of the environment, and active participants in our communities. We have made solid progress on our sustainability journey and are squarely focused on continuous improvement throughout our business. This report represents a key milestone in our sustainability journey, reflecting a meaningful increase in data disclosures and additional context on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors relevant to our business and stakeholders.”

Sustainability performance highlights detailed in our 2020 report include:

  • Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions disclosure, which have been reduced by ~20% since 2018 and compare favorably to peers.
  • Formation of a Health, Safety, Environmental and Sustainability Board Committee to provide oversight of our sustainability work and reporting.
  • Closing 2020 with our best safety and environmental performance to date, including significant improvements over the past three years to several key metrics like our Total Recordable Injury Rate (~50% improvement), Lost Time Injury Rate (~80% improvement) and Federally Reportable Releases (45% improvement).
  • Disclosure of sustainability data in alignment with the Energy Infrastructure Council’s (EIC) Midstream ESG Reporting Template and in consideration of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard for Oil and Gas – Midstream, as well as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.
  • Continued expansion and refinement of our philanthropy and volunteerism efforts in communities where we operate.

“Plains’ commitment to safe, reliable, efficient and responsible operations is the foundation of our Sustainability Program,” stated Chris Chandler, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Plains. “As we work to continuously improve all areas of our business, we are eager to continue investing our time and resources in our communities while providing the critical energy resources that drive prosperity in North America and around the world. We appreciate the feedback and support of our stakeholders in generating this report, and we look forward to continuing the dialogue as we advance our effort.”

About Plains

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas. PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 5 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.plainsallamerican.com.

Contact:

Brett Magill
Director, Investor Relations
(866) 809-1291

Brad Leone
Director, Communications & Government Relations
(866) 809-1290







