Allied Corp Completes Commercial CBD Shipments From Colombia Into Australia

KELOWNA, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp . ("Allied" or the “Company”) ( OTCQB: ALID ) an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues is pleased to announce that it has completed its commercial shipments of cannabidiol (“CBD”) isolate from Colombia to Australia. This purchase agreement is intended to continue with a monthly supply contract.

Allied has demonstrated its supply chain of producing in Colombia and exporting wholesale CBD products into international markets. This shipment was produced from seed in Colombia at Allied’s commercial production site, approved for export by the Colombian ministries of Justice, Health and Agriculture and then transported to Australia. Allied has now shipped CBD to Peru, Australia, Europe and the United States.

“We perceive Australia as a very big market that we are excited to serve. With each shipment, we believe key business relationships are developed within each respective market. With the recent announcement of Colombia allowing the export of flower, we are excited to continue to add to the markets that we have successfully shipped to and continue to expand our product offering.” said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied.

About Allied Corp. - https://allied.health/

Allied Corp. is an international heath company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant- and mushroom-based development of therapeutic products.

