Great Atlantic Welcomes Dr. Karsten Eden Strategic Advisor Target Generation Golden Promise Gold Project

"We look forward to working with Dr. Eden as we continue to advance and expand through drilling our current high grade Gold resource, while encompassing the multiple new gold discoveries we have identified with in our land package. Our aspirations are to become a world class deposit similar to our neighbour Marathon Resources MOZ.v located a few kilometers away," states Chris Anderson, CEO Great Atlantic Resources.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce the addition of Dr Karsten Eden to the technical team, as an exclusive strategic advisor for the purpose of target generation related specifically to the Golden Promise Gold Project In Newfoundland.

About Dr. Karsten Eden

Dr. Karsten Eden has over 25 years diverse international experience in the management of exploration and mine development projects in North America, West Africa, Western Australia, Scandinavia, and Europe. He has a successful track record in exploration targeting and extensive experience in complex exploration data analysis, mineral potential modeling, resource modeling and mineral economics. He holds a doctorate degree in exploration geology from the University of Technology Aachen, Germany and is a Certified Professional Geologist through the American Institute of Professional Geologists and the European Federation of Geologists.

Dr. Eden has held senior management, Chief Geologist, and VP Exploration positions with junior exploration companies as well as with government agencies. He was instrumental in numerous mineral discoveries, including gold, platinum group metals, antimony and industrial heavy minerals.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

