checkAd

AEC Market to Reach $15.84 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.7% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Rise in infrastructure projects, surge in productivity through interoperability, and government initiatives regarding use of AEC software have boosted the growth of the global AEC market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "AEC Market by Component (Solution, Service), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Scale Enterprises and Large Scale Enterprises), and Application (Construction & Architecture Companies, Education, And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". As per the report, the global AEC industry was pegged at $7.18 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.84 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Allied Market Research Logo

Download Report PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11955

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in infrastructure projects, surge in productivity through interoperability, and government initiatives regarding use of AEC software have boosted the growth of the global AEC market. However, high initial cost of implementation of AEC software and dearth of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of AR and VR in the construction industry and implementation of IoT in the construction sector are expected to open profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on AEC Market:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic had a somewhat positive impact on the demand for AEC software as companies preferred to continue projects in a virtual and digital environment.
  • The pandemic encouraged companies to find smarter and safer ways of constructing highways, homes, and commercial places, which increased the demand for AEC software.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the AEC Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11955?reqfor=covid

The software segment held the largest

By component, the software segment dominated the global AEC market in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the market, due to increase in adoption of AEC software among the AEC industry. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, due to rise in adoption of services among end-users as it ensures effective functioning of AEC software and platforms.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AEC Market to Reach $15.84 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.7% CAGR Allied Market Research Rise in infrastructure projects, surge in productivity through interoperability, and government initiatives regarding use of AEC software have boosted the growth of the global AEC market. PORTLAND, Ore., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?
Reynolds U.K.'s POWER DMS Awarded Silver-Level Integration Status from DAF Trucks N.V.
KBC Releases New Version of Process Simulation Technology to Support Green Energy
Automotive Lighting Manufacturers Capitalizing on Advanced Front Headlights Sales, Overall Demand to Surpass US$ 34.7 Bn in 2021: FMI
Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website
OKEx lists Axie Infinity's AXS
St Kitts and Nevis Ranks as Strongest Passport Amongst Caribbean Countries That Offer Citizenship ...
Johnson Matthey acquires assets to accelerate green hydrogen scale-up
Japan Airlines goes live with IBS Software to Manage its International Cargo Operations
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...