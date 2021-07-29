PORTLAND, Ore., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "AEC Market by Component (Solution, Service), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Scale Enterprises and Large Scale Enterprises), and Application (Construction & Architecture Companies, Education, And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028" . As per the report, the global AEC industry was pegged at $7.18 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.84 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in infrastructure projects, surge in productivity through interoperability, and government initiatives regarding use of AEC software have boosted the growth of the global AEC market. However, high initial cost of implementation of AEC software and dearth of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of AR and VR in the construction industry and implementation of IoT in the construction sector are expected to open profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on AEC Market:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a somewhat positive impact on the demand for AEC software as companies preferred to continue projects in a virtual and digital environment.

The pandemic encouraged companies to find smarter and safer ways of constructing highways, homes, and commercial places, which increased the demand for AEC software.

The software segment held the largest

By component, the software segment dominated the global AEC market in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the market, due to increase in adoption of AEC software among the AEC industry. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, due to rise in adoption of services among end-users as it ensures effective functioning of AEC software and platforms.