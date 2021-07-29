Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Schedule
Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2021.
Jefferies Industrials Conference:
Date:
August 3, 2021
Location:
Virtual
Management:
Jean Savage – CEO and President
Susquehanna Energy, Industrials & Airlines Conference:
Date:
August 10, 2021
Location:
|
Virtual
Management:
Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer
Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference:
Date:
September 10, 2021
Location:
Virtual
Management:
Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer
Company Description
Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control, as well as logistical and transportation businesses. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005046/en/
Wertpapier
