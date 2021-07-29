Spok Customers Receive Best Hospitals Honor Roll Status from U.S. News & World Report

“We applaud Mayo Clinic and all of the hospitals on the honor roll and are proud to help them deliver exceptional patient care. Providing excellence in healthcare has never been more important than at this critical time in our nation’s history,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “Spok is committed to delivering communication solutions that enhance care team collaboration, provide closed loop communication, and support secure messaging to enhance clinical workflows.”

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, is honored to announce that all 20 adult hospitals and all 10 children’s hospitals named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Hospitals Honor Roll use Spok industry-leading secure healthcare communication solutions to facilitate care collaboration and support exceptional patient care. For nine consecutive years, Spok has partnered with all of the adult Best Hospitals. In eight of the past nine years, Spok has also provided solutions to all of the children's Best Hospitals. Spok is the only clinical communication and collaboration technology provider who can make that claim.

The 2021-22 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll recipients are among the more than 2,200 hospitals in the U.S. that rely on Spok solutions to effectively streamline healthcare communication. U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings, has conducted the Best Hospitals rankings for more than 30 years. More than 5,000 hospitals are evaluated each year and the adult honor roll recognizes 20 of the nation's highest performing hospitals across 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. The rankings are among the most referenced by consumers because they are based primarily on objective data, including risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, discharge data, outcomes, volumes, patient experience, patient safety, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go and Spok Care Connect platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok solutions. When seconds count and patients’ lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

