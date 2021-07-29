checkAd

Five9 Named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the first Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI. The report notes strengths for Five9, including its focus on self-service, seamless handoff between bots and live agents, and App Marketplace for integrations and channels.

The Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI (Graphic: Aragon Research)

Aragon Research analysts evaluated 22 conversational AI providers based on three dimensions: strategy, performance, and reach. The report notes that providers positioned as Leaders have comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and effectively perform against those strategies.

Five9 is focusing on AI as one of its key innovation strategies. With the acquisition of conversational AI provider Inference Solutions in October 2020, Five9 has a native intelligent virtual agent (IVA) offering that can handle routine service conversations and tasks independent of live agents. Five9 IVA can also pass an interaction to a live agent and assist the agent with transcription, and access to knowledge bases.

Additionally, Five9 now provides access to conversational AI technology by IBM, Google, Amazon, and other leading vendors via its low-code IVA development platform, Five9 Inference Studio. It can also deliver conversational AI capabilities to enterprises that have a separate contact center platform.

“Low-code and no-code platforms have enabled business users to build, update, and test chat and voice bots on their own, providing them the flexibility to change their solutions virtually on demand,” said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. “For businesses looking to deploy solutions in their existing contact centers, providers offering seamless contact center integration, such as Five9, are a good fit.”

Aragon Research also recently positioned Five9 as a Leader in its 2021 Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Cloud Contact Centers (ICC), noting as strengths its cloud offering, inbound and outbound focus, and omnichannel features, among others. In addition to Salesforce integration, Five9 provides CRM integrations with Microsoft, Oracle, Zendesk, Kustomer, and ServiceNow. It also offers UC integrations with providers such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Mitel, and Nextiva. The company’s white glove implementation service continues to help it win new and retain existing customers, and its large ecosystem of partners continues to grow.

“We are honored to be identified as a Leader in Aragon’s first Research Globe for Conversational AI,” said Callan Schebella, EVP of Product Management at Five9. “We believe this positioning underscores our focus on delivering the industry’s most modern cloud portfolio for contact center automation, as we continue innovating our conversational self-service and live agent support for organizations seeking to reimagine their customer experience.”

To read a reprint of selected content from the Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI Centers, click here.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.

