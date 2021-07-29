checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Order for New Ground Station Development Contract

July 29, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, it was awarded a multi-million dollar contract from an overseas agency for development of a large transportable launch tracking ground station.

“We are pleased that our long-term customer continues to rely on Comtech for yet another ground station development contract,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The contract was awarded to Comtech’s Space and Component Technology (“SCT”) division, which specializes in providing ground station services in the form of turnkey site development, infrastructure, operations and maintenance of several range tracking stations in the South Pacific. Using the concepts of product families and platform-based product development to increase variety, shorten lead-times and reduce costs without compromising system performance, SCT provides turnkey ground station solutions for both launch vehicle and satellite tracking. SCT also supplies high reliability microelectronics (for use in satellite, launch vehicle and manned space applications) as well as the most extensive line of LEO/MEO X/Y tracking antennas in the industry. For more information, visit www.comtechspace.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and critical wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

