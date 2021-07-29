checkAd

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Underwriters’ Exercise of Over-Allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced public offering of 14,000,000 common shares have fully exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,100,000 shares at a price of $17.75 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about July 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Baird, BofA Securities, Capital One Securities, Jefferies and Truist Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Regions Securities LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Comerica Securities, Compass Point, Ladenburg Thalmann and Bancroft Capital are acting as co-managers for the offering.

IRT previously announced that it entered into a forward sale agreement with Bank of Montreal (the “forward purchaser”) with respect to 14,000,000 shares of its common stock. IRT will enter into a separate forward sale agreement with respect to an additional 2,100,000 shares in connection with the underwriters’ exercise in full of their option to purchase additional shares. In connection with the forward sale agreement, the forward purchaser or its affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 16,100,000 shares of the common stock that will be delivered in this offering. Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement, which right is subject to certain conditions, IRT intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreement on one or more dates specified by IRT occurring no later than July 30, 2022, an aggregate of 16,100,000 shares of its common stock to the forward purchaser in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will be the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreement.

IRT will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchaser or its affiliate in the offering. IRT expects to use the net proceeds, if any, it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreements to repay indebtedness, including, potentially, indebtedness that IRT will assume upon consummation of its previously announced pending mergers with Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. and its operating partnership subsidiary (collectively, “STAR”), and to use the balance of the net proceeds for general working capital, including to pay fees and expenses that IRT has incurred and will continue to incur in connection with the pending transaction with STAR.

Seite 1 von 3
Independence Realty Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Underwriters’ Exercise of Over-Allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shares Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced public offering of 14,000,000 common shares have fully exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,100,000 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.3 Million, Up 22.2% ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21INDEPENDENCE REALTY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. - IRT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 14,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Independence Realty Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – IRT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of 14,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Independence Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Independence Realty Trust and Steadfast Apartment REIT Announce Strategic Merger
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Independence Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten