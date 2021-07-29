Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Underwriters’ Exercise of Over-Allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shares

IRT previously announced that it entered into a forward sale agreement with Bank of Montreal (the “forward purchaser”) with respect to 14,000,000 shares of its common stock. IRT will enter into a separate forward sale agreement with respect to an additional 2,100,000 shares in connection with the underwriters’ exercise in full of their option to purchase additional shares. In connection with the forward sale agreement, the forward purchaser or its affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 16,100,000 shares of the common stock that will be delivered in this offering. Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement, which right is subject to certain conditions, IRT intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreement on one or more dates specified by IRT occurring no later than July 30, 2022, an aggregate of 16,100,000 shares of its common stock to the forward purchaser in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will be the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreement.

IRT will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchaser or its affiliate in the offering. IRT expects to use the net proceeds, if any, it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreements to repay indebtedness, including, potentially, indebtedness that IRT will assume upon consummation of its previously announced pending mergers with Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. and its operating partnership subsidiary (collectively, “STAR”), and to use the balance of the net proceeds for general working capital, including to pay fees and expenses that IRT has incurred and will continue to incur in connection with the pending transaction with STAR.