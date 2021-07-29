checkAd

Astra To Report Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results on August 12, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Astra (Nasdaq: ASTR), the fastest company to reach space, will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Astra will host a webcast at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, August 12, 2021 to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will be accessible at the Astra.com investor relations website (https://investor.astra.com/investor-relations). A replay of the webcast will also be available on Astra.com's Investor Relations website.

About Astra

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet. With over 50 launches under contract, Astra will begin delivering customer payloads into low Earth orbit in Summer 2021, moving to monthly, biweekly, weekly, and daily launches by 2025. Visit Astra.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such statements include those related to the success of the combined company, Astra mission to make space more accessible and to benefit life on earth, and the use of proceeds from the transaction. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from combined company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the ability of the combined company to meet Nasdaq listing standards following the transaction; (ii) the failure to meet projected development and launch targets; (iii) costs related to the proposed transaction; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (v) the ability of the combined company to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition; (vi) the ability of the combined company to pursue a growth strategy and manage growth profitability; (vii) the possibility that the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the combined company; and (viii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Astra or Holicity.

Astra Space Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Astra To Report Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results on August 12, 2021 Astra (Nasdaq: ASTR), the fastest company to reach space, will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Astra will host a webcast at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.3 Million, Up 22.2% ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste