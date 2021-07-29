Bloom Energy to Accelerate Development of Market for Certified Low-Methane Natural Gas

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced it will convert its entire global natural gas fleet to certified low-leak natural gas to prevent the release of harmful methane emissions stemming from upstream gas production. In addition, Bloom Energy and MiQ , a non-profit partnership between RMI and SYSTEMIQ , will collaborate to test and refine elements of the certified gas marketplace and educate Bloom Energy customers and other industry stakeholders on the importance of reducing the environmental impacts of natural gas production.

What Does it Mean to Source Gas Responsibly? (Graphic: Business Wire)

Certified natural gas differentiates gas production across a range of environmental, social and governance practices through a focus on verified methane performance and associated company practices. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, and leakages from the oil and gas industry contribute over 84 million tons of methane to global emissions each year. While progress has been made in recent decades to curb methane emissions, 75 percent of these emissions from oil and gas production can be technically eliminated today with little to no net cost. Achieving these reductions in methane emissions is the CO2 equivalent of replacing 60 percent of the world’s coal-fired power plants with zero-emissions generation.

Bloom Energy’s fuel cell projects are installed at more than 700 sites globally, and it counts many of the Fortune 100 companies as customers. By taking the lead to acquire certified gas on behalf of its customers, Bloom Energy hopes to ensure that leading commercial and industrial companies get early exposure to an important climate solution.

“The consensus among leading climate experts is unequivocally clear – we are at the precipice of a critical tipping point, and we all need to take action now,” said KR Sridhar, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Bloom Energy. “It will take time for the energy industry to deliver low-cost, widely available renewable and zero carbon solutions that meet the world’s sizeable energy needs. Until then, adopting and promoting the use of certified natural gas is a simple, accessible, and actionable way to reduce harmful methane and carbon emissions now. It is the right thing to do – for our planet, for our customers, and for the whole industry. I challenge other gas consumers to join us by embracing a better and more responsible way of procuring natural gas and accelerating eco-friendly practices to be adopted by gas producers.”